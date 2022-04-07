Sometimes midweek games just get in the way.
UL’s 6-5 road loss in 13 innings to McNeese on Wednesday in Lake Charles really did.
Still smarting from a frustrating loss Sunday at Texas State due to sloppy defense, coach Gerry Glasco’s Ragin’ Cajuns now take a two-game losing streak into this weekend’s home series against Troy starting 6 p.m. Friday at Lamson Park.
UL’s defense allowed four more unearned run, surrendering a two-run lead in the bottom of the sixth and in the bottom of the 11th, despite outhitting the Cowgirls 14-6.
Moreover, the Cajuns used three pitchers to no avail in the loss. Meghan Schorman started and gave up four runs (three unearned) on four hits, two walks and struck out six in 5.2 innings.
The good news is Kandra Lamb may be over her leg injury that cost her a start at Texas the previous Wednesday with 4.1 perfect innings with seven strikeouts.
Back to Sun Belt play, though, the good news is the Cajuns are in sole possession of second place at 23-10 and 9-3. The bad news is Troy is right on their heels in the third spot at 22-10 and 8-4.
The Cajuns have never lost a series to Troy in 15 tries.
Leanna Johnson (14-5, 1.68, 125.1 IP, 182 K) is Troy’s ace in the circle. Offensively, the Trojans are led by Kelly Horne (.3754, 8 HRs, 18 RBIs), Jade Sinness (.346, 6 HRs, 18 RBIs) and Libby Baker (.329, 5 HRs, 22 RBIs).
Baker is also Troy’s No. 2 pitching option.
As a team, Troy is hitting .281 with 161 runs, 34 homers, 48 doubles, three triples and 22 stolen bases.
UL is batting .358 with 231 runs, 69 doubles, 13 triples, 38 homers and 81 stolen bases.
The Cajuns are expected to throw freshman Sam Landry in games one and two, and most likely Lamb in game two.
But not every decision is as clear cut.
Shortstop Alexa Langeliers is expected to be cleared to return, but Melissa Mayeux (.368, 4 HRs, 14 RBIs) has played outstanding in that fill-in role.
“0I definitely expect her to be back by the weekend,” Glasco said. “I’ve got to get her back on the field, because she’s a key player for us over the next four years. I want her to experience the stretch run. I want her to be involved on the field in the conference tournament and in the playoffs.
“I want to take my time getting Alexa back in the game smoothly and when she’s ready.”
Mayeux’s versatility allows her to play any infield or outfield position to get her hot bat in the lineup.
There remains a glut of options to play the outfield, first and second base.