The plan was for Saturday afternoon to be a crowning moment for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ program.

Three years of building toward the opportunity of becoming king of the hill in the Sun Belt Conference met an agonizing end Thursday evening with the shocking news the championship game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Coastal Carolina’s ranks.

Instead of being in the national spotlight in a 2:30 p.m. championship Saturday prime slot, UL’s players, coaches and fans spent the day angry over the game getting canceled and trying to figure out which bowl the Cajuns will be directed to finish out the troubled 2020 campaign.

“We’ll see how the CFP rankings roll out,” UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard said. “That’s probably when we’re going to find out.”

If Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill’s constant suggestions are accurate, it’s going to be the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama on ESPN on Christmas Day.

The other Sun Belt bowl tie-in is the Cure Bowl, set for noon in Orlando, Florida on ESPN. The Cajuns lost to Tulane in that bowl in Napier’s first season at UL.

One has to wonder if there’s a bright side to technically being a co-championship in the eyes of the Sun Belt anyway.

Sure, Coastal’s coronavirus issue robbed the Cajuns of any New Year Day’s bowl chances, the truth is UL didn’t lose the championship game, because it didn’t play in it.

So if somehow the craziness of this scenario produces a more appealing matchup than say Appalachian State getting a 4-5 North Texas team in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, what other bowls could be possible?

Remembering that it’s all about Sun Belt bowl tie-ins as we've been regularly reminded, it’s obviously still a guess, but guessing doesn't hurt at this point.

Perhaps there’s the Gasparilla Bowl to be played a noon on ABC in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 26, or how about the Independence Bowl at 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 on ESPN2 with Army as the opponent?

The truth is no bowl news – other than getting to play Coastal Carolina – can replace the huge hole in the Cajuns' hearts left by not being allowed to compete for the Sun Belt Conference championship.

Justice is never promised, but after that dirty blow, it would seem like the Cajuns at least deserve a somewhat appealing bowl.

No, it won’t be a normal bowl week of fun activities like in past seasons no matter which bowl it is, but frankly, it’s going to be real difficult for this spurned team to have much fun over the next week or so anyway.

One would think the Cajuns are going to be on a special mission to prove a point no matter which bowl they’re sent to.

After all, even Gill reminded us several times in the past week that UL owns the most impressive group-of-five win in the 31-14 road win over Iowa State in September.

Maybe something that happened on the field or should have happened is finally going to matter for coach Billy Napier’s club.