Something about UL’s fall baseball season just felt right to coach Matt Deggs.

No, it wasn’t easy.

“It was a hard fall,” he said. “I was worn out after it, so I could only imagine how they felt,”

But there were fewer obstacles than at any point since the COVID-19 era began and the routines seemed a lot more normal.

“For the first time, I feel like we’ve got some pretty good pieces in place to where we could go through a typical fall for us,” he added. “I promise you this, they gave them their money’s worth this fall and the kids responded every day.”

Time will tell how big a role those elements will play into the spring season, which got under way this week at Russo Park leading up to the Feb. 18 season opener.

“A year full of expectation and high hopes, but I think every year is,” Deggs said. “Everybody likes stuff to happen really, really quick, but it’s a process. Slow and steady wins the race.”

The 2022 Cajuns figure to be a nice mix of familiar names and promising newcomers.

Some newcomers made enough of an impression that ink is required when referring to their preseason outlooks.

That duo is junior Texas Tech transfer Max Marusak and true freshman shortstop Kyle Debarge.

Marusak is an outfielder. Either him or Tyler Robertson will play in centerfield, while Debarge figures to be the starting shortstop.

“He can execute, he’s got a knack for driving in runs, he can split a gap, he can get you a 10-pitch at-bat – he’s hard to strike out – he’s got occasional pop and he can really run,” Deggs said of Debarge said. “He’s not a tall kid, but he’s a strong kid and he can run. He’s in that (Alex) Bregman, (Blake) Trahan mode – not real tall, but just kind of has the ‘it’ factor going for him.”

Deggs said he’s already one of UL’s best players and “played that position as good as you can play it all fall.”

His emergence moved Bobby Lada (.269, 5 HRs, 24 RBIs) to second base for a double-play combination Deggs looks forward to.

“He (Marusak) has got to play all the time,” Deggs said. “He’s too good of an athlete. He’s got a chance to be special.”

Connor Kimple (.277, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs) is also in the mix for one of the outfield spots or designated hitter.

Another player that may have nailed down an opening-day start in the fall is sophomore catcher Julian Brock (.167, 3 RBIs), who was limited to 24 at-bats last season. With catcher Drake Osborn moving on to pro ball, Brock seized his opportunity.

“I think it’s just a matter of him going out, relaxing and doing it in a game,” Deggs said. “He’s a third-year guy who has kind of been in and out sporadically. I think with Drake Osborn signing last year, I think this is his opportunity. He was one of our top hitters in the fall, threw out baserunners and did everything he was supposed to do.”

Carson Roccaforte (.274, 4 HRs, 22 RBIs) remains a capable outfielder, but he’s a big option at first base due to the logjam in the outfield. Other options include junior Heath Hood, junior Will Veillon and redshirt freshman Connor Higgs from Texas City.

“Big physical and looks like a bull in the batter’s box. He’s a little bit raw, but big-time speed and strength guy,” Deggs said of Veillon, who played at Notre Dame.

Higgs really intrigued Deggs.

“The guy who probably intrigues me more than any of them,” Deggs said. “He was having a great fall and he got hit in the head and got a concussion and missed the rest of it was Connor Higgs. He’s really come on. He’s got the most power on the team, he can run … left-handed hitter.”

Higgs being left-handed is an issue, but the Cajuns don’t possess many hitters from that side.

If Robertson (.268, 8 HRs, 24 RBIs) doesn’t play center, he’ll likely return to third base where he ended last season.

C.J. Willis (.250, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs), a prime utility player last season, will likely fill that role again, but now adding backup catcher to his list of potential roles.

So while there don’t appear to be a ton of holes to fill in the field, there are many pitching decisions to be made.

“There’s a lot to prove, a lot to play out, but I definitely think we’ve got some options there,” Deggs said.

The young starters from a year ago remain in the mix in Hayden Durke (2-3, 5.26 ERA) and Chipper Menard (1-1, 5.06).

“I think just settling in and doing a little bit better job of just pitching, not worrying so much on external stuff or this or that and just settling in,” Deggs said. “Chipper by nature is a great competitor. If he’ll not worrying about mechanics and stuff like that and focus on just competing, I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Adding a changeup should help Menard’s performance this season.

“When the light bulb truly goes off and they (Durke, Menard) learn to ride that bike, I don’t think there’s going to be looking back and I think we’re going to play our best baseball whenever they do become that,” Deggs added.

A new name to watch for is junior Texas transfer Drew Shifflet.

“Pound for pound he’s probably pitched it better than anyone from the standpoint of pure stuff and being able to throw strikes with stuff,” Deggs said of Shifflet.

Other newcomers in the mix could be Tommy Ray and Dylan Theut.

Raising a lot of eyebrows during the fall was sophomore right-hander Peyton Havard (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 8 IP).

“I think the guy who probably had the best fall of any of them was Peyton Havard, which was a little bit of a surprise to us,” Deggs said. “He was a little bit out of shape last year and didn’t get to pitch a whole lot. He went off to Alaska and played summer ball. He probably lost 30 pounds and just came back in the best shape of his life. His velocity jumped up and he probably pieced together the best fall out of any of them.”

Brandon Talley (1-1, 1.59 ERA, 8 saves) reminds an option late, along with Bo Bonds from Chipola Junior College.

“He showed the ability to really finish a game,” Deggs said of Bonds. “He’s kind of a adrenaline junkie who loves those big moments.”