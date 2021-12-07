ACA.ulnewcoach3.120621

New UL head coach Michael Desormeaux during pregame of the Sun Belt Championship game Saturday at Cajun Field.

 STAFF PHOTO BY Brad Kemp

Michael Desormeaux's Contract

Term: Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 1, 2026

Guaranteed comp: $755,000 annually

Additional: Courtesy vehicle, cell phone allowance, ticket allotment.

Incentives: Academic 25,000

NY6 Bowl or CFP appearance: 250,000

Non-NY6 bowl appearance: 25,000

NonNY6 bowl win: 10,000

Division champion: 25,000

Conference champion: 50,000

Win 10 regular season games: 25,000

Win vs. Power 5 team: 10,000

Top 25 final ranking: 25,000

Sun Belt Coach of the Year: 20,000

National Coach of the Year: 50,000 

