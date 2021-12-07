Michael Desormeaux's Contract
Term: Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 1, 2026
Guaranteed comp: $755,000 annually
Additional: Courtesy vehicle, cell phone allowance, ticket allotment.
Incentives: Academic 25,000
NY6 Bowl or CFP appearance: 250,000
Non-NY6 bowl appearance: 25,000
NonNY6 bowl win: 10,000
Division champion: 25,000
Conference champion: 50,000
Win 10 regular season games: 25,000
Win vs. Power 5 team: 10,000
Top 25 final ranking: 25,000
Sun Belt Coach of the Year: 20,000
National Coach of the Year: 50,000