It’s so far, so good one weekend of practice into the 2021 UL football season on several fronts.

The most important one is coach Billy Napier said the team suffered “no significant injuries” thus far.

Elsewhere on the health front, Napier confirmed there were “a couple” players with COVID-19 contact tracing issues and two players with illnesses.

“We’re a little more aware of what’s going on around us,” he said. “The state of Louisiana is certainly a hot spot, so we have to make good choices relative to the team.”

As for as vaccinations, Napier said the program is “well over 90% in the football bubble, so in general, we’re in good shape."

Secondly, the attitude and approach to the summer’s first three practices were good.

“In general, we’re moving right along,” Napier said. “I’m happy with the progress so far.”

Team leader T.J. Wisham said he’s been encouraged so far, especially a year after the unconventional pandemic camp.

“I’m very excited to see the progress that we’re going to continue to make,” Wisham said. “The momentum is strong. We’ve got a great group of vets coming back with a lot of talent. With the young guys, you put those together in a camp-like environment this year.

“We’re about to get to know the guys – getting to know them personally - and then go out in the field and in the classroom, the momentum we’ve been putting together I think is going to be special.”

The highly-touted incoming freshman group is already raising some eyebrows.

“Across the board, I’ve seen a lot of freshman show up,” junior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill said. “It’s surprised me a little bit.”

The other motivating aspect of the first weekend of practice has been the special speakers the staff planned for the team, including former UL cornerback Charles Tillman and Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

“Man, that’s amazing,” Wisham said of the speakers. “I’m a big note-taker. Today (Monday) I got two pages of notes from our speaker (Ballard) and (Saturday) I got two pages of notes from our speaker (Tillman).”

Napier said the strategy is to combine both ex-Cajuns and nationally-known speakers as well. For instance, Jake Delhomme and Brian Mitchell have done so in recent years and Brandon Stokley is on the schedule later this month.

Later this week, newly-recognized Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be speaking to the Cajuns.

“We’re extremely excited about Peyton Manning speaking to our team in the next couple of days,” Napier said. “These things impact the players. We’re all the product of the experiences that we have, the people that we meet and the things that we learn through those experiences and through those people. It’s part of our process. I enjoy it. It makes me better and I think our players and staff feel the same way.”

Napier said Tillman and Ballard discussed issues that could help UL’s players now and in the future.

“I asked Charles Tillman a question (Saturday) and he went on,” Wisham said. “One of the ones that stuck out was mental toughness – the ability to be at your best on command. That one really stuck with me. I wrote it down and put a star next to it.

“Today (Monday), Chris Ballard, it was his process and his resilience. Him talking about being where your feet are and embrace your role, that’s a big emphasis on this team. They never miss. Every fall camp, our speakers are always spot on and this year, it’s been really, really good.”