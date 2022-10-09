One is always out, but UL coach Michael Desormeaux is still holding out hope two other offensive starters can play in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 game at Marshall.
Quarterback Chandler Fields continues to be slowed by his “upper body” injury and will not play against the Thundering Herd.
That means Ben Wooldridge is getting all the first-team snaps in practice and will start in the game.
The backup quarterback is listed as Zeon Chriss or Zy McDonald. Their use will depend on the situation, according to Desormeaux.
The other two starters potentially out for Wednesday are center David Hudson and running back Chris Smith.
“We’re still hopeful,” Desormeaux said.
The good news on the running back front is Jacob Kibodi, who also left last week’s 20-17 loss to South Alabama injured, is ready to go.
If Smith can’t go, Kibodi, Terrence Williams and Dre’lyn Washington would all get more carries than usual.
“Terrence has played real well this year in games where he’s gotten carries and got in a little bit of a rhythm, so you feel good about that,” Desormeaux said. “For Dre’lyn, you just want him to go out there and just relax and play.”
If Hudson can’t go, Landon Burton did return to the field against the Jaguars after missing half the spring and all of August camp.
“Mentally, he’s worked really hard to get back,” Desormeaux said of Burton. “Now it’s just physically, you just miss a lot of reps.”
Desormeaux said Burton couldn’t be expected to play four quarters, so “we’re going to have to shuffle the deck a little bit” if Hudson can’t play.
Hazard stepping up
With Marcus Wiser now out for the season because of an NCAA rules violation and Kendall Wilkerson in a similar fate, UL’s defensive line was needing someone to step up.
Sophomore Sonny Hazard did so against South Alabama and is listed as the starter again for Wednesday’s game at Marshall.
“Sonny’s a guy who does it exactly the way you want him to do it,” Desormeaux said. “He does 100 miles an hour all the time. He’s an energy guy. He’s a little bit of a sparkplug for you. Sonny’s done a really good job for us.”
Hazard has six tackles, a sack and 2.5 stops behind the line on the season.
“Sonny’s a great person, an energetic person every day,” senior defensive end Zi’Yon Hill-Green said.d “Even when I’m down and pouting, Sonny cheers me up. I love Sonny. He’s a hard worker. Sonny is one person who is going to play his technique to the fullest. I call him ‘The Technician’. No matter what Sonny has, he will do his technique correctly every time.
“Sonny’s made a big improvement. I’m proud of Sonny. I tell him that every game, every practice.”
Hazard’s playing time has been up and down over his first two seasons at UL due to COVID and injuries.
“Those things are a little discouraging,” Desormeaux said. “You’re in the mix and you’re playing and then something out of your control happens, and you kind of don’t get back in it. Then it kind of happens again next year.
“Some people handle it well and some people don’t and Sonny has. He just kept plugging. He just kept grinding and just kept coming to work every day.”
Kicking battle
Redshirt junior Preston Stafford began the season as UL’s starting kicker. He made all of his 15 extra points, but missed two of his four field goal attempts.
Against South Alabama, incumbent Kenny Almendares was inserted as the kicker. He miss two of his three tries, but the one he made was from 51 yards.
The battle is ongoing, but Desormeaux is leaning to Almendares.
“Competing this week, they’re both kicking well,” Desormeaux said. “Kenny’s kicking really well this week. I’d anticipate as this thing moves on, if he continues, he’ll be the guy kicking for us on Wednesday, but we’ll let him keep working through it.”
Desormeaux is just hoping one of them gets hot soon.
“Football is one of those games, that confidence game is so elusive at times, and once you kind of capture it … you go from thinking you’re going to do something to knowing that you’re going to do it,” he said.