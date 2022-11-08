One of the trickiest words in sports is ‘deserve.’
The way UL coach Michael Desormeaux sees it, his senior class deserves to have its season end with a bowl appearance.
His Ragin’ Cajuns have a lot of work to do to achieve that goal. At 4-5, UL must win at least two of its last three, beginning with Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. ESPNU home game against Georgia Southern.
“We’ve got a find a way to go win some games in this final stretch with the last three and do something that I think our seniors deserve,” he said. “They deserve an extra game. They deserve a bowl. “
For many, the obvious reaction to that point is simply earning it on the field. Even that point of view can be tricky, however.
Did Troy 'deserve' for Appalachian State to hit a Hail Mary to beat it after outplaying the Mountaineers earlier this season?
Did UL 'deserve' for South Alabama’s kicker to miss an easy field goal with the game on the line last season in Mobile?
In this case, most can understand a coach appreciating of team’s effort and being sensitive to its sacrifices.
“If they didn’t do it the right way, if they didn’t work hard, if they didn’t show up every day and do it the way we ask them to do it, you could say, ‘This is not why we’re not winning. We don’t deserve to win,’” he said.
For whatever reason, this year’s Cajuns just can’t seem to nail down wins in the close ones – losing 21-17 at ULM, 20-17 to South Alabama and 23-17 to Troy.
“We just have to find a way to win the games at the end,” he said.
Preaching good habits is the right thing to do, but at some level simply having an impeccable work ethic doesn’t equate into success on the field.
It also takes the right combination of execution and good fortune with the bounce of the ball, officials’ rulings and injuries.
In this particular situation, simple math plays into it as well. The concept of ‘deserve’ doesn’t have any place in numbers.
There are no guarantees, even if the Cajuns get to 6-6. Heading into this weekend’s action only 13 of 130 teams have been eliminated from bowl eligibility and 51 teams already have at least six wins.
That leaves 31 more spots.
There are 13 other teams currently with six losses and only one loss away from being ineligible.
With three weeks left, there are still too many scenarios left to dig too deep into all the many possibilities. Suffice it to say, UL’s focus needs to be on winning Thursday to avoid having to upset Florida State in Tallahassee to get bowl eligible.
Doing so will require the Cajuns to somehow figure out how to close out a close game with a strong fourth quarter.
“You’ve got to make the play and you’ve got to do your job,” Desormeaux said. “That goes for everybody. For us, it’s frustrating, because the kids are playing their tails off and playing really well. More than frustrating, it’s disappointing for them.”
What the coaching staff doesn’t want is players to try to deliver superhuman efforts.
“When you have competitive guys, they always want to make a play,” Desormeaux said. “When you’re not getting the results that you want, it’s not something extraordinary that you go back and go do. You don’t go back and blow the whole thing up. You don’t go back and say, ‘So, this is what you’ve been doing for four years, you need to play this way.’
“No, you go back to the small things, the basics and the details that you do well and you do them better.”
Even then, it may not work out like you’d want.
It's easy to agree this year’s senior class deserved more than 7,888 fans to show up on Senior Day against a first-place opponent after all the good football that group delivered this program.
Unfortunately, beyond that, there can be personal satisfaction in doing it the right way, but no guarantees those goals will be reached.