Michael Desormeaux’s first week serving as UL’s head football coach was challenging to say the least.

There was trying to secure previous commitments to the Ragin’ Cajuns, as well as adding a few.

His players were taking final exams, which is a task all its own.

Then there was this matter of the flu affecting many members of the squad.

Even more frustrating was the concerns of (as of Monday) 10 members of the program following coach Billy Napier to the Florida Gators.

And then, there’s this issue of preparing a game plan for Saturday’s 8:15 p.m. meeting with Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl.

So when Desormeaux met with the area media for the first time Monday, much of that hay was already in the barn.

“No, I did not expect everyone to be gone that is gone,” Desormeaux said of the three assistants and seven staffers leaving. “I did not anticipate that, which is part of it.

Desormeaux said all the uncertainties surrounding Napier’s departure created some change, but the Cajuns would honor all commitments already made. Although part of the change also included former UL commit offensive tackle Christian Williams from Texas switching his pledge to Florida.

“I think people flipping, I think it's part of it, right?” Desormeaux said. “I think it happens. I hate it for our coaches who have built relationships and spent time with them and have gone the long haul with them. Because I know how that feels. That’s a pretty demoralizing feeling, but there’s some of them that we still think we have a chance to get. We’re going to work our tails off to try to do that and we’re going to sign the ones that want to be here.”

The Cajuns did add a talented piece to the commitment list over the weekend with Neville cornerback Lorenzell Dubose pledging to UL after previously committing to Louisiana Tech with offers from Oregon State, Arkansas and Houston.

Overall, Desormeaux is satisfied with how the rough week went.

“I think our staff did a really, really good job of balancing those things,” Desormeaux said. “I’m proud of the work they did, I’m proud of the way the weekend went and I’m proud of the way the game plan stuff went.”

The coaching staff in Saturday’s game will be different.

Tim Leger will serve this week as the offensive coordinator. Matt Viator will be in the booth communicating with the quarterbacks. Matt Bergeron will be elevated to running backs coach. Special teams coach Chris Couch will be on the field with players for this game, while Mike Giuliani will coach outside linebackers and Wes Neighbors will serve as the defensive coordinator.

“We’ve got a good plan,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got a bunch of people that did not miss a beat. I ask them to do some things that they don’t normally have to do — a little bit more than they normally have to do — and everybody’s done it with a smile on their face and worked really hard at it.

“You’re not going to get any excuses from us about anything. We’re going to get ready to go play the game.”

Other news Monday included the possibility of playing the bowl game without running back Chris Smith, who has been playing with “a banged-up knee.”

Potentially on a higher note, Desormeaux did say some of the juniors who took part in the senior day farewell ceremony were thinking about reversing field and playing next season, and one has already made that decision.

“We’re not pushing anything right now with them,” he said. “We want it to be about this week. We’ve got some guys who have been really important to our culture here and really important to the way things have been built. We want people who want to be here. If they want to be here, we’re going to make a way for that to happen.”