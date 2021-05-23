On Friday, UL sophomore pitcher Kandra Lamb took a perfect game to the seventh inning and was pulled after giving up her first baserunner.

On Sunday, Lamb took it the distance, throwing a three-hit shutout at top-seeded LSU at Tiger Park to keep the Ragin' Cajuns' season alive by forcing the 'if necessary' game in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

The Cajuns have now shut out each team in the regional after edging George Washington 1-0 in 11 innings Friday and McNeese 4-0 Saturday.

Cajuns beat Tigers in softball regional, forcing winner-take-all game Kandra Lamb stifled LSU’s potent bats with a three-hit shutout and Jade Gortarez hit a two-run double in the third inning as the UL Ragin' Caj…

Lamb threw 97 pitches with one walk and five strikeouts.

UL's offense continued to struggle like it has throughout the regional, but Jade Gortarez came through in the third inning for the game's only runs.

Sophie Piskos led off with a double to left and Ciara Bryan got an infield single. One force out later, Gortarez doubled past a diving Aliyah Andrews for a two-run double.

LSU's biggest chance to score came in the sixth. With two on and two outs, Georgia Clark's deep fly ball to right was tracked down by Julie Rawls on the warning track to keep it 2-0.

UL is now 47-11 on the season, while LSU dipped to 34-20. The winner of the if necessary game will play the winner of the Tallahassee Regional in the super regionals.