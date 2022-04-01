As it is across the country, the new annual college basketball offseason event of underclassmen weighing their options has begun for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns as well.
On Friday, 6-11 junior center Theo Akwuba released a tweet informing UL fans that he’s decided to “go through the NBA draft process.”
Essentially, Akwuba – like hundreds of players across the country – will submit their names into the process to determine if they are “draftable" at the NBA level. Another potential outcome of the move could be to play overseas.
Akwuba made it clear in his tweet, however, that “will maintain my final year of eligibility” despite making this exploratory gesture in case the result isn’t to his liking.
The native of Montgomery, Alabama averaged 9.1 points and 7.9 rebounds a game this past season, which was hampered by a foot injury in December.
Akwuba came to UL as a transfer from Portland and made an immediate impact in the 2020-21 season by averaging 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds with 68 blocked shots to earn Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.
So while coach Bob Marlin’s staff will be on hold for that process to play out, two departures from the program have already taken place with junior guard Trajan Wesley and freshman guard Ty Harper entering the transfer portal so far.
Wesley averaged 4.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds a game this past season, while playing 16.1 minutes a game.
Harper averaged 2.0 points and 0.7 rebounds in 16 games (three starts) at 7.8 minutes a clip.