In the first 25 minutes of basketball for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament opener against South Alabama, coach Bob Marlin’s club owned one short lead … at 2-0.
Over the next 10 minutes of play, however, the Cajuns caught fire like they haven’t all season with an incredible 28-4 run to ignite a 79-68 victory over the Jaguars at Hartsell Arena on the campus of Pensacola State College.
"Just momentum," Marlin said of the comeback. "It’s a powerful thing."
The comeback improved UL’s record to 17-8 and earned a 5:30 p.m. matchup against Georgia State on Sunday at Pensacola Bay Arena.
"We got some stops," Marlin added. "We got a couple of dunks. We got some offensive rebounds. We got some tough baskets and we got some and-ones. We thought we were fouled a couple times in the first half. The officials let them game be physical and we adjusted and got some in."
Leading that parade was 6-foot-11 center Theo Akwuba, who finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, but he wasn’t alone.
"I thought that we came out strong, but they came out stronger," Akwuba said. "So our coach told us it was going to be whoever had the toughest fight. He told us it wasn’t going to be easy.
"It wasn’t going to be easy. Obviously, we were down by like 12. We could have easily given up. He kept encouraging us that all the hours we put in all season was for this moment."
Akwuba also had three blocked shots to add to his 9-of-12 shooting from the floor.
"He was able to block shots whenever we got beat and protect the rim," Marlin said. "He did a good job without fouling. He affects a lot of shots that don’t go in."
Three different Cajuns recorded double-doubles in the win.
Mylik Wilson was the one that got the decisive second-half run going with a personal eight-point run en route to finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
In the second half, we came out strong on defense, amped up the energy and that’s what got us the win.
"It was the defense and the energy," Wilson said. "We contested some shots. We went zone and we were looking for the shooters.
"It was just boxing out, getting the ball and playing with energy."
Senior forward Dou Gueye’s play was also indicative of extra hustle for 40 minutes, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Perhaps the category that really illustrated effort was outrebounding the Jaguars 53-29 in the game.
Then there was the help off the bench.
After UL didn’t make any of its first 10 3-pointers in the game, Devin Butts nailed three of them in the second half to finish with 11 points.
Then there was Kobe Julien, who didn’t play like a freshman only in his third game since November of 2019. He contributed 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and added six more rebounds.
While the Jaguars rode their hot 3-point shooting early on, the Cajuns outscored South Alabama 50-28 in the paint.
The Cajuns led 2-0 on a Wilson basket to get the game going, but UL wouldn’t take another lead until a Butts 3-pointer with 12:18 earned the Cajuns a 49-46 lead.
In fact, it took a 10-2 run powered by Wilson’s five points and then senior Cedric Russell scored his first points of the game with UL’s first 3-pointer with 13:07 left to tie the game for the first time since 0-0 at 46-46.
"We told our guys the shots are going to drop," Marlin said. "We just needed to get one in.
"They did a nice job on Cedric. He finally hit one in the second half and that gave us confidence as a team."
The Jaguars built an early 16-10 lead thanks to hitting four 3-pointers early on, including two by league-leading scorer Michael Flowers.
"We were able to locate the shooters and in man, Flowers was able to penetrate and get some open looks," Wilson said of UL's second-half adjustment on USA's shooters.
For most of the first half, the Cajuns were depending largely on the hustle of Gueye and Akwuba, who had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first half.
Likewise, John Pettway was carrying the load for the Jaguars with 14 points in the first half. Pettway’s layup at 9:33 of the first half gave the Jags a 26-15 lead.
At that point in the game, South Alabama was shooting 64% from the field, while the Cajuns were laboring to score in the low 30s.
Akwuba’s hustle, though, kept UL afloat when two buckets cut the Jags’ lead to 28-27 with 3:58 left until intermission before South Alabama claimed a 33-29 lead at the half.
Five minutes into the second half, not much had changed. South Alabama got a 3-pointer from Tyreke Locure for a 43-34 lead with 16:08 left to play and a Locure free throw gave the Jags a 44-36 left with 15:22 left.
That’s when everything changed.
Wilson’s offensive spurt got it going and then 3s by Russell and Butts bolstered the Cajuns’ run that incredibly got all as big as 28-4, before Sam Iorio finally scored again for the Jags with 6:43 left to narrow UL’s lead to 64-50.
"I thought we were quicker to the ball than them all night," Marlin said. "You could tell they played a game last night. Our guys did a good job of running balls down and rebounding the ball.. We knew we could hurt them on the glass and we did."