UL senior defensive lineman Bennie Higgins’ life received a giant jolt last Thursday when his family’s home was ravaged by a fire.

But due to Higgins’ mental toughness and the outpouring of community support, the Greenwood, Mississippi, native is trying to keep things as normal as possible under the harsh circumstances.

“It’s been a real bad experience,” Higgins said. “I’m just trying to stay focused, focus on the things I’ve got to focus on. It’s been hard, noticing that I don’t have a house. It’s been very hard. Just as long as my family is safe and nothing happened to them, I’m kind of grateful.

“I’m real grateful to this community for all the stuff that they’re doing — all the things that they’re donating to me. I’m very honored.”

Higgins and his fiancé Amber have a 3-year-old son and a six-month-old daughter. There were no injuries in the fire, just the loss of many material possessions.

“I actually was here (at UL),” Higgins said. “We were just getting out of a meeting and somebody called me and said that my house is on fire. I hurried up and rushed over there. Luckily, my kids weren’t there. My godparents were there, but they got out safely.”

Since the tragic accident, Higgins said he’s had some time to put it into perspective.

“I was thinking of a lot of bad things (at the time), because I do have a lot of things in my house — things that are worth something to me like pictures, my kids' clothes, my son’s first shoes, all his toys and stuff I wanted to keep,” he said. “At the same time, I can’t be mad, because my family’s safe. That’s the main thing.”

Currently, his children are at his mother’s house in Mississippi until he can “get back on my feet and get a place to stay so I can get them back to me.”

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help the Higgins’ family. The goal is to raise $10,000 and it was already over $5,200 as of Monday afternoon.

“Anybody you talk to — why is Bennie getting the type of support that he’s getting?” UL coach Billy Napier said. “It’s because the type of person he is and the type of teammate that he is. The character that he’s showed, the consistency and the type of person he is.

“I think it’s a tribute to our community, the type of people that we have here. We oftentimes say we want to be a team that reflects our community. In this community, people will give you the shirt off their back and that’s certainly what’s happened.”

Higgins played one year at Mississippi Delta Junior College before playing in 11 games as a sophomore and was a full-time starter last season with 58 tackles, seven stops behind the line and four sacks.

“If anybody knows Bennie, he’s got a great heart,” Napier said. “He’s just a terrific person. Guy got his education, got his degree. He’s had quite a journey. Tremendous family and a guy who really goes about his business the right way. He played last year with some injuries. He showed tremendous toughness.”

With both school and the football regular season about to start, Higgins knows he’s got plenty on his shoulders and his mind these days.

“It is a lot,” Higgins said. “I’m just trying to stay focused. The fire is the last thing on my mind. I know coach (Troy) Wingerter and coach (Billy) Napier and them got my back. They’re not going to let me just hang and let me be poor. This community has been doing a lot for me. A lot of nice people have been coming up to me and asking me do I need this, do I need that.

“I’m just trying to stay positive and stay focus on football and let the process work on its own.”

While his family’s issues are being addressed, it’s important to Higgins that he keep a positive frame of mind.

“I don’t want for kids to see me down,” Higgins said. “I don’t want my kids to see me crying and whining. I haven’t seen them in about two weeks, but I’m just going to keep working and hopefully get back on my feet and get a place to stay so I can get them back to me.

“I just don’t want to show my son, oh something big happened so it’s time to cry. I want to teach him how to be a man.”