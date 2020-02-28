UL (12-17, 7-11) at Little Rock (20-9, 14-4)
Saturday, 2 p.m. (CST), Stephens Center, Little Rock, Ark.
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9 TV: ESPN+
The first goal is now accomplished, one that looked difficult to reach two weeks ago, and now UL’s basketball squad will try to reach its next goal in its final two games of the regular season.
The Ragin’ Cajuns now know that they’ll still be playing after those two games, a stretch that begins Saturday when UL (12-17, 7-11) heads north to face Sun Belt Conference leader Little Rock (20-9, 14-4) in its final regular-season road game.
The Cajuns, who wrap up the regular season with what is now a hugely important Tuesday night home contest against Coastal Carolina, have locked up a berth in the 10-team Sun Belt postseason tournament that begins next weekend. UL’s 77-74 Wednesday home win over Arkansas State, coupled with UL Monroe’s 79-63 loss at Little Rock Thursday, means that the Cajuns can finish no lower than the No. 10 seed for the tournament even with losses in their last two games.
“We needed that one,” Cajun coach Bob Marlin said of Wednesday’s win, “and now we have to go up to Little Rock and then come back here and get Coastal. Every one’s important right now.”
The next goal for the Cajuns is to claim a first-round home game in the new Sun Belt tournament format that takes only four teams to New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center for the semifinals and finals. All earlier rounds in the tournament will be played at campus sites, and the teams seeded seventh and eighth will host first-round games next Saturday against the Nos. 10 and 9 seeds.
UL’s Tuesday matchup with the Chanticleers actually carries more weight in the seeding than Saturday’s game against the Trojans, who have locked up at least a share of the regular-season title and will claim the No. 1 seed with a win over the Cajuns.
If UL defeats Coastal on Tuesday in the only meeting between the two teams this year, and Arkansas State – which is now on an eight-game losing streak after Wednesday’s loss at the Cajundome – loses at Georgia Southern, the Cajuns will be no worse than the No. 8 seed and will host next weekend. The Cajuns enter Saturday’s game tied with Coastal for eighth in the league standings.
That’s not to say UL is looking past Saturday, especially after taking Little Rock to the wire in their first meeting back on Dec. 21. The Cajuns led the Trojans by 14 points early in the second half before going cold from the field with a 7-of-22 shooting performance in the second half in falling 69-66.
UL led in the final minute before Little Rock’s Marquise Nowell hit his only 3-pointer of the game with 56 seconds left to give the Trojans the lead for good, part of an 0-3 conference start for the Cajuns.
That loss was in direct contrast to Wednesday’s win over the Red Wolves when UL struggled from the field (9-of-35 shooting) in the first half before heating up after halftime. P. J. Hardy hit four 3-pointers in the second half on his way to a 6-of-12 effort outside the arc in leading UL to its sixth comeback from a double-digit deficit this season.
More importantly, even playing short-handed on the front line due to injuries and the indefinite suspension of postman Tirus Smith, the Cajuns used the inside game in that second-half comeback. Specifically, UL used its guards to attack the basket against A-State, with normal long-range shooter Cedric Russell getting six two-point baskets in the second half before his clutch three-pointer with 41 seconds left that gave UL the lead for good.
“I think at halftime we’d shot 17 threes,” said Russell, who had 19 of his team-leading 22 points after halftime. “Coach was telling us they (Arkansas State) didn’t have shot blockers inside and we were letting them off the hook with all the threes. We started driving and finishing at the rim, and that opened it up for P. J. on some kick-outs.”
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Trajan (Wesley), Malik (Wilson) and all our guards doing that,” Marlin said. “We’ve been working hard at it trying to punch the gaps. They (ASU) changed defenses a couple of times, going man and zone, but regardless of what it is we still want to penetrate and get deep.”
Junior Jalen Johnson (15.4) had 26 points in the earlier loss to Little Rock and enters Saturday needing three points to reach 1,000 career points. The Baton Rouge native had 550 points in two seasons at Saint Louis before transferring to UL.
Nowell, the Sun Belt’s third-leading scorer (17.4), is coming off a 32-point performance in Thursday’s wire-to-wire win over ULM, including all seven of the Trojans’ three-point baskets. Little Rock had won seven in a row before losing both ends of their Texas swing at UT Arlington and Texas State, but the Trojans have still won nine of their last 11 games.