When Coastal Carolina defeated unbeaten BYU 22-17 Saturday, it created discussions on several different fronts across the Sun Belt Conference.
The one that’s weighing pretty heavily on the mind of Chanticleers’ head coach Jamey Chadwell right about now is, should his team have to play a makeup game at Troy on Saturday one week before taking on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns on Dec. 19 for the Sun Belt Conference championship?
“That’s definitely a competitive advantage for (UL), you know, I don’t know how that makes sense for anybody, but I guess we’ll be on the bus this week going down there,” Chadwell said.
The Coastal-Troy game was one of four postponed game rescheduled by the Sun Belt Conference office on Nov. 17.
But could it be canceled now that the Chanticleers are 10-0 and hoping to get in position for a potential New Year’s Day bowl game?
“You know what, that’s out of my pay grade,” Chadwell said on the weekly Sun Belt conference call Monday. “The championship game’s a big deal, but that’s above my pay grade right now so I can’t make decisions on that.”
Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill didn’t seen to indicate such a change was in the cards.
“We’re just playing the schedule that’s in front of us,” Gill said. “I think that we’re going to play the schedule in front of us and that is scheduled, so I would anticipate that that game is going to go on as scheduled.”
UL coach Billy Napier certainly didn’t want to get in the middle of that conversation.
“Well, it’s something that I don’t control,” Napier said. “It’s not my decision, and certainly my job is to be the head coach of Louisiana and come up with the best plan for our entire organization to prepare for the challenges that are in front of us. It just happens to be the case. I know I’d probably feel the same way Jamey did if I was on the other side of the coin and I can respect that, but our job is to get our team ready to play and we’re going to do that.”
With that said, Napier did point out the fact that bye weeks aren’t always the best option.
“Open dates can be good and bad,” he said. “We’ve played really well at times and then all of a sudden you feel like you would have been better off if you had played a game and kept the momentum and kept in the routine.”
While Coastal is preparing for Troy this week, Napier said the Cajuns will conduct a few spring-like practices this week before practicing directly for the Dec. 19 game against the Chanticleers.
For the record, Napier joined the rest of the league in relishing Coastal’s win over BYU.
“It’s great to see a team in our league to accomplish a significant thing like that – to be undefeated, to be ranked,” Napier said. “It makes for a great championship game.
“I was excited for Jamey. Coach Chadwell has done a great job with this team. He and I are old Southern Conference quarterbacks, man. We go way back. I’ve got a lot of respect for Jamey and what he’s been able to do. He’s got a good football team and they beat a good football team.
It’s good for our league to play these crossover games and win.”
Another topic of conversation is how Coastal continuing to win could impact the bowl picture down the road.
According to Gill, however, it appears Coastal’s two options are a New Year’s Day bowl – assuming it can overtake Cincinnati in the final rankings – or one of the five bowls Sun Belt bowl tie-ins. That list includes: Myrtle Beach on Dec. 21, New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 23, Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Dec. 25, the Cure Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 26 and the LendingTree.com Bowl in Mobile on Dec. 26.
“The bowl structure is all contractually based, a contractually based structure built on partnerships,” Gill explained. “I really do think the options that will be in front of us are: trying to get to a New Year’s Six and trying to play in that, or trying to play in our contracted bowls. That’s generally how it’s set up, that’s the way it’s worked, and that’s what I would anticipate would be in front of all of our teams in the Sun Belt.”
Prior to Coastal’s win over BYU, Cincinnati was No. 7 in the college football playoff poll and the favorites to play on New Year’s Day. Perhaps to Chadwell's point, the Bearcats will now only have to beat Tulsa once in the American Athletic's championship game on Dec. 19 after the regular-season finale at Tulsa was canceled Tuesday.
“I think we’re working really hard so that Coastal can be a representative to the New Year’s Six,” Gill said. “We’re excited about their resume, in terms of having two great wins already, another really good win, a win over a Big 12 team, if you think about it they have a strong case to make a New Year’s Six bowl. That really is our focus, in this term I wouldn’t call any opportunity to play a disappointment.”
Coastal’s win over BYU also created conversation of a different kind, however.
The fans stormed the field after the win, stirring up concerns in this era of social distancing.
“There was a lot of excitement, our fans were able to get on the field and they were down there and they’re not part of your bubble,” Chadwell said. “When you’re not, that brings in different things into your bubble - the bubble that you’re trying to create. There are some concerns there and we’ll see how things shake down, but I think we’ve done a good job up to this point. That was a unique situation and circumstance on Saturday. Hopefully we’ll be OK, but as a coach you get nervous about that.”