When former Catholic High of Baton Rouge standout Kentrell Garnett joined the UL Ragin’ Cajuns prior to last season, it was a safety measure to provide numbers to a roster depleted by injury concerns.

A little over a year later, the 6-1, 170-pound freshman started at point guard for the Ragin’ Cajuns in Tuesday’s 81-47 season-opening win over West Florida at the Cajundome.

“Great young man,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “He’s worked extremely hard and there’s a spot on this team for him. He’s worked extremely hard and done a better job than some of the scholarship guys. That’s why he’s playing.”

Now Garnett’s Cajuns hit the road for a 7 p.m. road opener against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Friday.

Garnett played 17 minutes in UL’s win, collecting 10 points, a rebound and a steal.

Cajuns enjoy contributions from many sources There were many things to like about the UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ 81-47 season-opening win over West Florida on Tuesday at the Cajundome.

“It was just surreal to see how far I came from last year, coming as a walk-on with no expectations,” Garnett said. “But coach believed in me and he’s been believing in me every since then. I just come in every day and work.

"I always believed in myself. That’s why I came here and took the walk-on."

Marlin was sure to reward the Donaldsonville native for his determination, although he didn’t just show up. Garnett was also one of UL’s top shooters during the summer scrimmage season.

“He’s the only guy that hadn’t missed practice since we started in September,” Marlin said. “He has not missed a day. He’s steady, he’s an excellent shooter, he can get it off quickly and really a pesky defender.

“That steal he had in the second half was a big play for us because we had missed an opportunity to score and the ball’s going the other way, and he steps in and gets an easy shot.”

For Garnett, it goes back to a busy summer of getting stronger.

“The summer was good for me,” Garnett said. “I grew as a player. I put a lot of work in – got bigger, stronger.

“Really this summer, I had a good summer and showcased that I could play with anybody.”

Garnett said he’s gained six or seven pounds since the last season and he’s already noticed the difference.

“On the floor, I feel it,” he said. “When they drive and try to bump me, I’m still there and I’m faster as well. Sometimes I’m able to guard bigger guys than I wasn’t able to last year.”

Since last season, Garnett also welcomed many new talented teammates, but that didn’t discourage him either.

“It’s fun playing with those guys, high talent level. I just try to bring energy, make shots and play defense,” Garnett said. “It’s pretty smooth.”

Garnett’s summer also included some spiritual growth by taking a trip to Belize with the Sports Reach program.

“It’s a big deal to me,” Garnett said. “For me to go out there and play free, I just think I’m playing for God. That was the big message over there in Belize, just play for God. Don’t play for other people, play for yourself, but play for God and everything else is going to work out.”

But as good as Tuesday’s start and win felt, Garnett knows it’s just the beginning for himself and his team.

“Definitely making decisions with the ball, coming off screens and reading the defense and keep making shots and guard the ball well,” Garnett said. “I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Sophomore transfer Jordan Brown said he was impressed with UL’s young crop of players in Tuesday’s game, but agrees there’s plenty of room for progress.

“I think I see a lot of potential,” Brown said. “You’ve seen them out here, getting in there and we really didn’t skip a beat. They came in and played with energy and hit shots and played defense.

“(Still need) communication on the defensive end and just continuing to play hard. We had a lot of talent to crash for rebounds for offensive boards and getting defensive boards and getting more stops.”

Southern Miss beat William Carey 81-67 Tuesday and enters this season off a 8-17, 4-13 campaign with no seniors on the team. Consequently the leader in every meaningful category from last season is returning for the Eagles.