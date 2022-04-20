The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ barnstorming tour through the Midwest claimed another victory Wednesday afternoon with an 11-2 demolition of Indiana in six innings.
That came one day after a 4-2 win over Illinois in eight innings Tuesday.
The Cajuns are now 32-10 on the season, while Indiana dropped to 23-14.
UL will take Thursday off as it travels to begin a three-game Sun Belt series at Appalachian State on Friday. The Cajuns are 6-0 on their current road trip.
Tuesday’s win was especially good with Illinois entering the week with an RPI of 32 and the Cajuns right behind at 35. Indiana had an RPI of 66.
Sam Landry improved to 14-2 on the season, allowing two runs on two hits, one walk and striking out four in four innings against the Hoosiers. Kandra Lamb finished off the game with two perfect innings with three strikeouts.
But the win was about UL’s offense, especially the clutch performance by Karly Heath.
One day after slugging third baseman Jourdyn Campbell suffered a knee injury that will keep her out for at least the rest of the week, Heath provided the big bat.
She was 2 for 3 with a double, homer and five RBIs against Indiana. The homer was a three-run shot in the first inning.
Sophie Piskos added a two-out, two-run homer in the fourth. Piskos was 2 for 4 with the homer and two RBIs
UL outhit Indiana 12-2. Stormy Kotzelnick made it three UL hitters with two hits in the game.
The blowout win over Indiana came a day after Alexa Langeliers delivered a two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth to beat Illinois, which had tied the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on a groundball to third that hit the bag.