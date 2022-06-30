A big part of the secret sauce for the success of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in recent years is discovering hidden gems.
UL’s coaching staff just might have done it again with the verbal commitment of Belle Chasse cornerback Jeremiah Moses.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder was a basketball player growing up and didn’t pick up football until moving from Shreveport to Belle Chasse for high school.
“He’s long and rangy,” Belle Chasse coach Stephen Meyers said. “He’s raw. He just keeps getting better and better each year. I think he’s got a lot of upside. I think he’s going to have a really big season in the fall. I think he’s going to keep getting even better.”
Meyers said Moses attending a Rivals camp in Destrehan after the spring season and ran the fastest time in the camp.
“A 4.3-something,” Meyers said. “He’s real fast, he’s a fantastic student from a fantastic family. He’s really a great kid.”
Meyers attended a UL camp last year and he developed an appreciation for the program.
“I really liked it, but I wasn’t really on their radar yet,” Moses said.
Then he went to a game last season and another camp in March.
The camp was especially important for Moses, because Belle Chasse runs a zone coverage scheme on defense, so it was essential to display the ability to play man, but UL head coach Michael Desormeaux kept the pressure from being too much.
“It wasn’t that bad because I had a meeting with the head coach, coach (Michael) Des(ormeaux) about three weeks before the camp,” Moses revealed. “He kept it real. He said he just wanted to see how I move. It’s really not about how many reps I win, or if I lose a few reps or not. He kept it real. He understood that we don’t really run man at my high school, so he didn’t expect the absolute best out of me.”
Moses is part of a UL commitment list that also includes: Woodlawn running back Jay'Veon Haynes; wide receiver Justin Williams of Aldine, Texas; Riverside Academy running back Elijah Davis; E.D White offensive lineman Matthew Broussard; and the Destrehan duo of wide receiver Daniel Blood and offensive lineman Landry Cannon.
Moses selected the Cajuns despite offers from Air Force, Tulane, Northwestern State, Southeastern and Southern.
“So I went on a visit and that’s when I knew that was a place I wanted to call home,” Moses added. “I went there two or three more times after that and eventually got the offer and committed.
“The coaches, they’re just really like a family. They reach out so much and they don’t just talk about football. They talk about stuff outside of football that’s going to make you a better person. It’s really like a family atmosphere.”
Because of the immediate interest in the program, Moses said he followed the Cajuns’ historic 2021 season that ended in the Sun Belt Conference championship.
Being a cornerback, he especially noticed the play of the secondary.
“Trey Amos for sure,” Moses said. “I like his game. I see myself in him. When I get there, I feel like me and him, we’re going to make each other better for sure.”
Last season, Moses collected 36 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. He’s going to start at cornerback again this fall, and also carry the ball more offensively.
“He’s going to keep getting bigger and stronger,” Meyers said. “He’s still got a lot to learn both on the physical side of the game and the technique side, but he’s a smart kid.”
In fact, Moses is scheduled to graduate in December and will likely be with the Cajuns next spring.
“I think it’s going to work out well,” Meyers said. “Lafayette is a great place to live. He really liked it last year and his parents liked it a lot.”