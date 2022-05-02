If you walk anywhere near UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead these days and don’t see a huge smile on his face, just try this.
Say the words ‘Six five’ to him and just watch his face light up.
Entering his 10th season, Brodhead has never had the pleasure of coaching a really tall athlete.
That will change this season with the signing of 6-foot-5 sophomore center Wilnie Joseph.
Originally from Haiti, Joseph comes to UL from Labette Community College in Kansas.
“I think she’s going to be a lot to the rebounding side and the defensive side,” Brodhead said. “We’ve got some development to do on the offensive side.
“She’s also got some athleticism to where she can get up and down the floor. I think that’s going to be big for us as well.”
After not believing much in the art of shot blocking, Brodhead allowed outgoing center Ty’Reona Doucet to block shots her final two seasons at UL. Now Joseph will be able to take that to a higher level.
“What we can do, when we’re pressing, we can have her back protecting the goal to where we can gamble a little bit more out of the perimeter,” Brodhead said.
Brodhead said Joseph really felt at home during his visit to Cajun Country because the cuisine and French dialects here are similar to Haiti.
That’s not the only reason for Brodhead’s good mood of late. There’s also 6-foot-2 center Mariah Stewart of Mineral Area College.
“She’s got some size on her and some length too, but she scores around the basket really good,” Brodhead said. “She’s a better scoring threat. She’s very agile when she gets the ball inside.”
Adding to the list is the return of senior shooting guard Brandi Williams, who missed practically the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury.
“Brandi’s coming back,” Brodhead said. “She’s working very hard. We’re very excited about Brandi.”
Also added to UL’s roster is graduate transfer Sherry Porter. The 5-6 guard was originally recruited by Brodhead’s staff out of Madison Prep, but Porter chose Western Kentucky.
After sitting out a year, Porter decided to join UL’s program for her final year of eligibility.
“She’s a point guard, but we kind of look at her as a combo guard,” Brodhead said.
Incoming freshman Imani Rothschild of New Orleans and Imani Ivery of Houston will also bolster the roster next season.
In addition to seniors Doucet and Diamond Morrison, not returning from last year’s roster are freshman Skyler Christmas, freshman Indiana Bodley and freshman Lafaedria Green. Bodley elected to return to Australia after suffering a knee injury last season.
“We’re very excited,” he said. “Things are certainly headed in the right direction.”