Ties in two of his team’s first three Sun Belt Conference matches aren’t going to cut it for UL soccer coach Lance Key.
Key only has to point to the Sun Belt standings to prove that.
“We have to start getting more points,” said Key, whose Cajuns (4-4-3) will go for their first league wins in Friday and Sunday home outings against Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. “Two points in three matches just isn’t going to be good enough. There’s lots of soccer to be played, but right now we’re on the outside looking in.”
UL stands ninth out of 11 Sun Belt teams through three league matches — a scoreless draw with South Alabama, a 1-0 loss at Arkansas State and a 1-1 tie at Little Rock on Sunday.
That totals two standings points (three points for a win, one for a tie), and while Key is correct in that many matches remain, the 10-match league schedule will be halfway completed after the Friday and Sunday 7 p.m. matches at the UL Track/Soccer Complex.
Both the Mountaineers (4-5-2, 1-1-1) and the Chanticleers (4-5-1, 2-1) have slightly worse overall records than the Cajuns. However, both have at least one league win and therefore are ahead of UL in this week’s league standings, and the Cajuns are a combined 1-8-1 all-time against this weekend’s visitors.
“Both of these teams are going to give us all we can handle,” Key said. “That’s the story across the conference right now. With the exception of South Alabama (3-0-1), everybody else is beating up on each other. It’s going to be an interesting October, and during the month we’re going to see what we’re made of and see if we’re in a position to compete for a Sun Belt title. But we have to get in first.”
The Cajuns won’t get in if they don’t rekindle their scoring touch. In a six-match stretch before starting Sun Belt play, a UL team that struggled offensively all of 2018 (10 goals) found the net 14 times while going 4-1-1. But since then, the Cajuns have scored only one goal, and that came almost in desperation Sunday.
Little Rock scored an 84th-minute goal for a 1-0 lead with six minutes left in regulation, but 13 seconds later midfielder Telly Vunipola took a feed from Rainey Niles off the ensuing kickoff and buried a low shot past Trojan goalkeeper Julia Curatolo for UL’s first goal since Sept. 15.
“We’re not hitting the back of the net,” Key said about the lack of scoring, despite UL having taken more shots this season (136) than all but one Sun Belt team. “We had two very clear opportunities Sunday to score and we missed the frame. We have to not just create, but we have to be opportunistic, and at this point I see a little indecisiveness and maybe we’re lacking a little confidence coming off a team that hadn’t scored a lot of goals.”
On the other hand, the Cajuns’ team defense has been stellar. UL is third in the Sun Belt in shutouts (four) and has yet to allow a goal at home this season in wins over Southern and Nicholls and the tie with USA. Senior goalie Mackenzie Lee has three solo and one shared shutout, but Key said it’s not just Lee that’s the reason for making goal-scoring tough on Cajun opponents.
“In the beginning of the year we conceded 12 goals in three games, so kudos with the way we’re defending as a team,” he said. “We weren’t as good this past weekend as the weekend before against South Alabama, which I thought was our best defensive match of the season. But it still put us in position to win games. We’re creating opportunities, we just have to connect those dots.”