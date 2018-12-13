UL-Lafayette fans and opponents have both struggled to compartmentalize the Ragin’ Cajuns’ running back corps all season.
Trey Ragas is the “power” back, right? The New Orleans native and Shaw graduate is the physically imposing one, packing 227 pounds on his 5-foot-11 frame, and that power helped him set a school record with seven 100-yard games. But the sophomore also averaged 5.8 yards per carry — 10th-most in the country among rushers with at least 1,100 yards — and had 15 rushes for more than 20 yards.
Raymond Calais as the “scatback” makes sense, because the Cecilia junior would be leading the nation with his 9.1-yard average if he had enough attempts in this 713-yard season. Calais has three runs of 60 or more yards, and he’s 15th nationally in kickoff returns (26.4). But Calais and the coaching staff insists his biggest improvement this year is inside running ability.
Elijah Mitchell is the “comeback” guy, after missing most of his freshman season with a foot injury, and he was a question mark as late as the middle of preseason. The Erath High grad has rebounded in a big way, leading the Sun Belt Conference in touchdowns (15), and he’d likely already be part of UL-Lafayette’s first dual 1,000-yard running back tandem had he not missed 1½ games with injuries.
All three played high school football within two hours of Lafayette (Mitchell and Calais were a 20-minute drive away), and now they make the Cajuns the only team with three running backs ranked in the nation’s top 120 rushers. Oklahoma and Ohio both have three in that list, but both have a quarterback in their trio, including OU Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.
To say that Cajuns coach Billy Napier is glad to have that trio in his offensive design would be putting it mildly, and he’s ready to unleash the self-dubbed three-headed monster for the final time this year when UL-Lafayette (7-6) meets Tulane (6-6) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cure Bowl.
“We’re blessed with depth there, and quality depth,” Napier said. “There’s no hesitation about putting any of those three guys in there in any situation. They make a great team and they’re a selfless group.”
That’s not just lip service, as all three have been in the Cajuns’ one-back set at critical times. Most teams would have the “power” back on the field deep in their own territory, but Calais has a 92-yard touchdown run — the longest in school history — and Mitchell has three scrimmage plays of more than 60 yards.
Admittedly, Ragas does much of the short-yardage work, and the Cajuns enter the bowl game with 284 yards collected on third-and-short (1-3 yards), ranking fourth in the nation.
But Mitchell has converted nine times for first downs in that situation, and has broken three of those for gains of 20 or more yards. That helps UL-Lafayette rank in the nation’s top 10 in third-down success (48.2 percent), and fourth nationally in 10-plus-yard plays on third and short.
The Cajuns even rushed for 200 yards against top-ranked Alabama. The Citadel was the only other team to do that this year.
There are plenty of reasons for the Cajuns' rushing dominance. They throw downfield enough — 21 pass completions of 30 or more yards — to keep defenses honest, and UL-Lafayette is one of only six teams nationally to start the same five offensive linemen in every game this season.
But another huge factor is ball security. UL-Lafayette has lost only three fumbles all year, second nationally only to Mississippi State (two), and none of those came from running backs.
“In our room, that’s the No. 1 thing: ball security,” said Mitchell, who needs 41 yards Saturday to join Ragas as a 1,000-yard rusher.
It was expected that Mitchell and Ragas would share running back duties this season. Calais was an unknown factor, and where his speed would be an asset was a question entering the season.
“Raymond is a great representation of our team,” Napier said. “His attitude never changed through those times where maybe he wasn’t getting the touches. ... We’ve talked about it in Saturday morning staff meetings that we had to make a conscious effort to make sure he gets his touches and has his chances that day, and you can’t argue with the production.”
The trio has combined for 2,813 rush yards, 26 scores and a 6.8-yard average, along with 625 yards receiving — and even with those numbers, the division of duties has kept the unit fresh.
“There’s not too much wear and tear on anybody,” Ragas said. “We all get a rest and we’re ready when we come back.”
Napier is probably most happy that all three, as well as his top six offensive linemen, return next season. The three-headed monster could become a four-headed monster next season with the addition of Mississippi freshman Chris Smith.
Smith has played on special teams in the past three games and is expected to be in the same role Saturday, taking advantage of the new NCAA rule that will keep him a freshman next season. He showed his speed in the Sun Belt title game when he closed on Appalachian State standout Darrynton Evans and prevented a kickoff return touchdown.
“Man, he’s fast; very fast,” Ragas said of Smith. “I’d love to see a race between him and Ray, but I think Ray’s still gonna get him. We’ve got room for him for sure. Anything’s possible.”