A total of 18 UL Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field athletes earned 2021 Sun Belt Conference postseason honors.
Leading that group was seven first-team honorees. Sun Belt Conference champions Juliette Smith (Women’s Heptathlon) and Claire Meyers (Women’s Javelin) were first-team honorees on the women’s side with Nathan Fergusson (400-meter hurdles), Trejun Jones (4x100-meter relay), Terroll Jolla (4x100-meter relay), Jamhad Booth (4x100-meter relay) and Brock Appiah (4x100-meter relay) named to the men’s team.
The Cajuns also placed nine members on the second team highlighted by six freshmen - Kiana Foster, Kennedy London, Ta’La Spates, Serenity Rogers, Osayi Omorodion and Maria Bienvenu. Also named to the second team was women’s high jump standout Frankie Griffin along with men’s athletes John Joseph and Yves Cherubin.
Obdarius Ware (Men’s Long Jump) and Cole Courtois (Men’s Pole Vault) each earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for the Cajuns.