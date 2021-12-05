This time, the name was very familiar.
Four years after hiring Billy Napier as UL's football coach, UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard didn't have to go very far to find his new head coach by selecting co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux to replace Napier.
Maggard worked very quickly, announcing the former UL quarterback as his choice on the day Napier is formally being introduced as Florida's head coach.
Desormeaux is a graduate of Catholic High of New Iberia, before playing quarterback for the Cajuns from 2005-08. After having a short professional career with Jacksonville of the NFL and Calgary in the CFL, Desormeaux got into coaching.
First, he was the head coach of the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators and then has been an assistant coach with the Ragin' Cajuns since 2016.
Desormeaux was the running backs coach in 2016, tight ends coach from 2017-20 and then coaches both tight ends and served as the co-offensive coordinator for the Cajuns this past season.
.
Following Saturday's win over Appalachian State, Napier declined to comment on which coaches he'd be taking with him to Florida. Naturally, Desormeaux will not be one of them.
Reports out of Gainesville have surfaced out of Gainesville that assistants Jabbar Juluke and Patrick Toney will be going to Florida, as well as strength coach Mark Hocke.
The rest of UL's staff will remain for the bowl game as part of a “gentleman’s agreement” between the two programs.
“We’re going to take a small group of people with us to work through signing day,” Napier said. “This group (Cajuns) wants to win 13 in a row, so to get up and run out of here with everybody would not be the right thing to do.
“So we’re going to take a small group and the rest of the staff will coach the rest of the way and then after signing day, we’ll start working on assembling the rest of the organization.”
Napier, who signed a reported seven-year, $51.8 million contract, was named Florida’s coach Nov. 28. He stayed on to coach conference championship game Saturday, but will not coach UL in its bowl game. He’s scheduled to be introduced Sunday afternoon in Gainesville.