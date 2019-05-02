The No. 8-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns got another dominant performance in the circle from junior ace pitcher Summer Ellyson and just enough offense to claim a 3-0 road victory over UL-Monroe on Thursday in game one of their weekend Sun Belt Conference series in Monroe.

The victory improved UL’s overall record to 47-4 while remaining perfect in league play at 25-0. The win also ran the Cajuns’ current winning streak to 24 games.

Game two of the series will be at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ellyson was completely dominant in the win, getting to 34-4 on the season by throwing a one-hitter. Ellyson only walked two and struck out 16 over seven innings.

ULM’s two pitchers — Adrianna Chavarri and Murphy Williams — weren’t able to match Ellyson, but pitched quite well. Chavarria allowed two runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 5⅓ innings, followed by Williams yielding one hit on two hits with no walks or strikeouts in 1⅔ innings.

UL’s offense posted single tallies in the third, fourth and seventh innings.

In the third, new starter Jolie Readeaux walked and scored on Keeli Milligan’s double.

In the fourth, Lexie Comeaux doubled and scored on Kara Gremillion’s RBI double. Gremillion remained in the middle of it with a single in the seventh before scoring on Alissa Dalton’s two-out clutch RBI double.