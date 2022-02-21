Heading into the final weekend of Sun Belt Conference basketball play, both the UL men and women’s hoops teams have a lot on their minds.
Some of those issues are similar and some aren’t.
The first big difference is the Sun Belt men teams are playing Wednesday and Friday this week, while the women are playing Thursday and Saturday – even though the women start Wednesday in Pensacola next week and the men Thursday.
Regardless, the number one priority for both UL squads is to sweep the Georgia teams and go into the Sun Belt Tournament with momentum.
For coach Garry Brodhead’s women, a sweep could very well result in a first-round bye.
Currently, the Cajuns (15-6, 7-4) are in fifth place just a half game behind Little Rock and Appalachian State. The top four teams receive a first-round bye.
“I just think we have to win our to take one of those spots,” Brodhead said. “It could be third or fourth, depending on what Little Rock and (App State) does. Yes, it’s going to take somebody to lose a game. I know App has to play (first-place) Troy.
“I don’t really get involved into that too much. We talk about trying to finish strong. Hey, if you want to get a bye, we’ve got to win. I don’t really get involved in what the other teams need to do. We just have to win.”
If UL wins both games this week, it would only need Little Rock to lose at least one on its two-game Texas trip or for App State to lose at least one to the Alabama schools at home. If both happen, UL would climb to third.
On the men’s side, however, it would require a virtual miracle for coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns (12-13, 7-8) to finish in the top four.
But it is mathematically feasible.
“We still have a chance to move up in the standings and get a better seed for the tournament,” Marlin said. “We know we’ll probably be playing the first day of the tournament and that’s fine also.”
One thing is UL’s corner is the Cajuns have 4-3 in Sun Belt road games this season. So if UL can sweep the Georgia trip, it would need Georgia State and South Alabama to both go 0-2 this week, as well as Arkansas State and UTA to both lose at least once.
A similar issue is where the teams will be playing. UL’s women will be playing their Saturday home game at Earl K. Long Gym on the campus.
“It’s scary,” Brodhead said about playing at the smaller facility. “I don’t remember the last time we won there.”
The Cajuns lost to UTA 73-66 there on March 15, 2020. The last win at the historic gymnasium was 87-85 over Weber State in double overtime in the WBI finals in 2016. The last regular-season win was 81-28 over Southern-NO on Nov. 19, 2015.
“I’ve never been a fan of Earl K, but that’s just me,” Brodhead said. “Georgia Southern’s arena is just like that, so I think they have the advantage. They play in it and practice in it. It’s just a little bit bigger than Earl K, but it’s square like that. It’s a box. If any school, that’s the one that we probably didn’t want to play in Earl K. (Long) against.”
Marlin said he definitely sees the comparison between Georgia Southern’s Hanner Fieldhouse – where his Cajuns will be playing Thursday – and Earl K. Long Gym.
“It’s E.K. Long times two,” Marlin said of Hanner Fieldhouse.
“It’s really tough at Hanner Fieldhouse. It’s one of the tougher gyms that we play in. It’s small, so they put students and people right behind you. We’ve actually had our fans have gotten into it – the family of our fans and coaches have gotten into it with people there before and had to call for security. It’s a tough place to play. There’s no doubt about it.”
Marlin said Monday that it’s unclear if Jordan Brown will be cleared to play on the trip after missing Saturday’s home win over ULM due to contract tracing.
“Were still working on all of that,” Marlin said. “Waiting on a response from the conference office. We’ll see how that goes.”
Marlin did confirm Durey Cadwell has been cleared to return after missing several games in concussion protocol.