In the 50-year history of the UL women’s basketball program, not once have they won an outright conference championship before Saturday.
The Cajuns dominant 60-32 win over Little Rock Saturday gave coach Garry Brodhead and his team that elusive conference championship and a one seed heading into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Brodhead said he has a team of celebrators and after the game, it was time to celebrate.
“They do some dances and things that they must get from MTV or something,” Brodhead said. “I haven’t had many teams like this that love the fact that they believe in one another and they’re going to get it done. To win like we did tonight — in convincing fashion — it was big for us and celebration is big part of our DNA.”
Jomyra Mathis, who led the Cajuns with 12 points, said the team felt like having a showing like Saturday was necessary.
“We needed to go out there and not just win, but win and make a statement,” Mathis said. “We wanted to do it for these seniors. I feel like that in every game, but there was a little extra pep in our step today.”
The Cajuns came out blazing, shooting 83% from 3-point range in the first half and holding Little Rock to just 13 points. Brodhead said the early pace set the tone for the rest of the game.
“That really allowed us to play our game,” Brodhead said. “(Little Rock) is a tough team to guard and to hold them to 13 points in the first half showed that our game plan was a good one and we executed it.”
The Cajuns have now won 13 in a row heading into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, but Brodhead said not a whole lot is made of the so-called win streak. Senior Ty Doucet echoed her coach’s comments, saying every game is just one step closer to the end goal.
“Every game is like alright, we won, on to the next one,” Doucet said. “Just because we won doesn't mean it’s over with. We have to keep our foot on the pedal. We aren't worried about the streak. We are just worried about winning.”
Mathis said being apart of this championship team might not have been imaginable her sophomore year — when the Cajuns finished 5-13 in conference play. She said the plan for the tournament isn't going to change from the plan that got them to this point.
“This year, we have a team full of players that believe in one another,” Mathis said. “What we are doing has gotten is this far. We don't need to get away from what has gotten us here.”
Brodhead said this team is different in that they will do whatever it takes to get the job done. He said the Cajuns will be looking to finish some business that was leftover from last year’s COVID-shortened run.
“To be able to win the league is hard to do and to go in as the No. 1 seed shows where we were last year,” Brodhead said. “I feel like we were on a roll just like this and we carried it over. This year was a true family. This team was player-led. This is the first senior group that led the team.
“We have some really good leaders this year that believe in each other and we became one. To finish as we did is good, but we really have another step that we want to get done.”