There’s always some uncertainty when recruiting a high school player to play a complete different position at a higher level.
The No. 20-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns saw a Division I cornerback in former Catholic High of New Iberia quarterback Trey Amos.
They were correct.
Now finishing up his second season with the Cajuns’ defense at his new position, UL coach Billy Napier couldn’t be happier with the novice cornerback’s progress.
“I think Trey’s been a really bright spot,” said Napier, whose Cajuns will be hosting Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game at Cajun Field.
“He’s a great young talent. He played as a rookie and certainly has continued to evolve and develop as a player.”
Amos has proven he can play any of the roles a cornerback plays in UL’s defense, in addition to or filling in for starters Eric Garror and Mekhi Garner.
“We’ve been able to play him at both the boundary and the field at times,” Napier said. “He’s done an exceptional job on special teams, and really we consider Trey a starter. We could put him out there.”
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound cornerback gives credit to the senior class that was honored this past Saturday at Cajun Field.
“As soon as I came up here, they were good mentors,” Amos said of the team leaders. “You knew exactly where their mind is set. They taught all of us how disciplined we had to be … just any time we needed help, they’d come out for extra work and answer a question whenever we asked.”
And naturally, Amos had many questions moving to a new side of the ball.
“My weakness was the techniques of my stance,” Amos said. “In high school, I played DB for a little amount of time because I was full-time quarterback. Just going out there practicing every day in college, it really helped me develop my game where I can expand with guarding wide receivers.”
Adding that learned technique to the raw athletic ability UL’s coaches saw him Amos at Catholic High has indeed produced an athletic cover cornerback.
“The thing that I’ve gotten good at is being locked in with the receiver in man coverage,” Amos said. “That’s been my greatest key – being physical at the line – but all of that comes from hard work and just the grind, going at it every day and wanting to be better.”
Napier’s noticed Amos got the message that watching film is a big part of that development.
“I’m very pleased with Trey,” Napier said. “I see him doing the extra all the time. I see him in the complex following through on his routine in terms of preparation of film study and technically I think he’s gotten better. He’s a good young player that’s got a bright future.”
Another big helping hand to Amos is new cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris, who played at Notre Dame before playing a decade with three teams in the NFL.
“He taught me so many things, not just the football aspect but life in general,” Amos said. “He really adds that type of talk that you need to where you can translate that onto the field. Coach Burris is a great coach and I’m sticking besides him.”
Plus, it’s also fun to ask random questions to a former NFL standout.
“He used to be an NFL player, so we’ll ask him questions about things that happen in the league, the business aspect … different things,” said Amos, who has 12 tackles and five breakouts this season.
One of the things Napier, Burris and the entire UL coaching staff has done a good job with is getting the Cajuns to understand the one-week-at-a-time aspect of football.
“No matter what, we’ll just play the next game,” Amos said. “Whatever game is next, we play that game. Whoever’s the next game after that, we don’t worry about that. We worry about the opponent we’re going again. We go out there with tunnel-vision. That’s all we’re worried about.”
That almost robotic approach also has helped the Cajuns deal with the constant rumors about coach Napier headed elsewhere, especially this weekend when the news broke that he’s headed to the Florida Gators.
“We don’t take it as a distraction,” Amos insisted. “We just keep on moving forward. We don’t want to get caught up in the noise. We know what we want to take home. We want to go out and play every single game and go through every practice with hard work with coach Nape. That’s all we’re worried about.”
This week that means being totally focused on pulling off a season sweep of Appalachian State.
Back on Oct. 12 at Cajun Field, Amos was part of a UL defense that limited the Mountaineers to 211 total yards, including only 133 passing yards.
“I feel like we can use the intensity that we brought that week when we knew we had a game against App. State,” Amos said. I want us to bring out all the energy, all that fire that we wanted to get another win against them. We just want to bring that energy out.”
And looking to the future, Amos wouldn’t be surprised to add punt returner to his role, but his most important role is to become the kind of leader this year’s senior class was for him.
“Being a leader,” Amos said. “By showing them hard work and I just want to go out there and play for the team. Go out and play for the brother that’s next to me, the coaches. That’s what I want to get better at.”