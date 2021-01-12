The UL Ragin’ Cajuns hadn’t played a road game since making the short trek to New Orleans on Dec. 2 and hadn’t left the state since the impromptu meeting with Baylor in Las Vegas on Nov. 28.
That changes at 6 p.m. Friday when coach Bob Marlin’s squad takes on the UTA Mavericks at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
“We’re excited to get back on the road,” Marlin said. “We haven’t been on the road since what the first of December?
“We had our first undefeated December in 38 years, but now it’s time to go back on the road.”
After splitting its first two Sun Belt weekend series at home to make the trip to UTA with an 8-3, 2-2 record, Marlin isn’t so sure the unique back-to-back format isn’t easier on the road team.
“In some ways, I think it’s almost easier,” he said. “You’re right there in the hotel. You’ve got less distraction. You’re going to make fewer trips home or to your apartment on campus.
“We’ll be tight. It’ll be a quick turnaround by playing that game at 4 o’clock. In some ways, I think it be an advantage for us.”
The Cajuns have won three straight at UTA, although this year’s Mavericks (6-6, 2-2) have changed quite a bit.
“They’ve got a lot of new faces,” Marlin said. “Shahada Wells is a junior college guard from Tyler Junior College. He’s a dynamic player at the point. He’s their leading scorer. He’s really been good for them. They shoot the 3-point shot quite a good bit. They’re averaging 25 attempts per game.”
Unlike Little Rock, UTA doesn’t figure to have the size for a post-first offensive approach. The 6-foot Wells (16.0 pts, 3.8 rebs) leads the way, followed by 6-3 sophomore guard Sam Griffin (13.0 pts, 1.8 rebs), returning 6-4 junior guard David Azore (11.4 pts, 4.6 rebs) and 6-7 junior forward Fredelin De La Cruz (9.3 pts, 6.3 rebs).
The Mavericks also played Little Rock twice – on the road – losing 102-93 and 75-62. The four games were very different with two and six lead changes in the UTA games, while the UL-Little Rock games were nailbiters with 13 and 19 lead changes in the two games in Lafayette.
“It’s a challenge from Saturday night,” said Marlin on losing both Saturday games so far. “We’re undefeated in white uniforms on the year. We turn over to dark and we played well on Saturday, but had a second-half defensive lapse in both games.
“You’ve got to finish the game. It’s hard to beat a good team on back-to-back nights – the same team. That’s something we’re dealing with and now we’re going on the road the first time.”
Against Little Rock, the Cajuns reduced to turnovers to 13 a game and displayed progress overall offensively, making 14 3-pointers to only six for the Trojans.
Star sophomore guard Mylik Wilson was a combined 8-of-22 shooting from the field, seemingly not getting any rolls on the rim to go his way.
“No, we wanted him to take some of those shots,” Marlin said. “This will vary from game to game. Mylik did have a couple that went in and out, and look at the other end. They were a lot of friendly bounces on the other end both nights for Little Rock. We didn’t get the breaks this time and maybe we can get them moving forward.”
It’s also likely the minutes played by UL’s roster will change in this UTA series. Freshman center Isaiah Richards played 35 minutes in the two games, compared to just 11 for Jacobi Gordon to match up with Little Rock’s trio towers of 6-10 Ruot Monyyong, 6-10 Nikola Maric and 6-9 Kris Bankston.
Freshman guard Ty Harper played 11 minutes in both games and even more could be in order, as well as juco transfer Brayan Au coming off his two best games as a Cajun.
“We’re going to play the guys that are efficient,” Marlin said. “Those two guys have been efficient. They’re going to get more playing time moving forward.”