Unlike many college baseball coaches stunned by the remainder of the 2020 college baseball season suddenly ending due to the nationwide effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, UL coach Matt Deggs has kind of experienced this before.

Fired just before the 2011 season at Texas A&M because of his personal battle with alcohol, Deggs found out the hard way how bad life without baseball can be.

“I’ve already been through this on my own one time,” Deggs said. “I got fired before the 2011 season and trust me, it sucks.

“We’re all wired to compete and when that’s gone, it’s super empty and hollow. You’ve got to try to be really constructive.”

His Ragin’ Cajuns were just beginning to build up some steam when the sports world came to a halt last week. UL had just defeated McNeese State on the road 7-0 and was suddenly 8-9 on the season, despite a 2-8 start.

“I’m a little different,” Deggs said. “I try to look at the blessing in everything. These kids were coming together. We were six out of seven. It could have been seven out of eight if you don’t drop a four-run lead on a Friday night – eight out of nine if you don’t drop a three-run lead that Wednesday before. We were playing as well as anybody.”

That last game actually leaves Deggs with a good feeling about his team’s progress before the long offseason begins.

“Then when you look at the last game of our season at McNeese, who everybody picked to win the league and do a lot of different great things this year, you saw us at our very best,” he said. “You saw the team that we really and truly believed that we had. We kind of got off the bus and sat in on them and we were unmovable. That’s the team that I was expecting to see.”

So as he ponders the program’s future, it all looks positive.

“It hurts that we don’t get to truly found out how good that was going to be,” Deggs said. “The bright side is hey look, you possibly have everybody back and add a couple of key pieces.

“You’re going to get Jason Nelson back, who was our No. 1 recruit a year ago. That’s a frontline guy on the bump. You’re going to get Austin Perrin healthy and you’re going to have some seniors possibly who were really figuring out who they were.”

Like all spring sports coaches, Deggs realizes he may have some tough decisions to make if athletes are given this year of eligibility back.

The Cajuns had five seniors on the roster in Brennan Breaux, Austin Bradford, Brandon Young, Gavin Bourgeois and Jack Burk.

Truthfully, Deggs isn’t obsessing about that process these days.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Right now, everybody needs to process what’s going on and take the advice of the leadership, practice some of the social distancing. I want to work to try to get on the other side of that, let these kids kind of process that and we’ll have those conversations be it in person or over the phone, but it’s not going to happen tomorrow. I mean they’ve shut down recruiting.

“Right now, we’re in a holding pattern. I know everybody feels about each other on this ball club and I assume they want to give it another go.”

With that said, there are a few interesting scenarios on UL’s roster. Take pitcher Brandon Young, for instance.

He began the season as a senior with little potential draft leverage coming off a mediocre junior season. If he gets this year back, that scenario changes, especially after going 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 24.2 innings in his four outings.

“Think about it in these terms, if they add him a year, he’s a junior who pitched as well as anybody in the country for in his case, for four games,” Deggs said. “If they add a year to him, he’s a junior right now. That’s not bad. That’s a lot more than he bargained for at the beginning of the season. Now he’s got a little bit of leverage. If he decides to come back, he’ll be on everybody’s radar.”

On the other side, junior shortstop Hayden Cantrelle was off to a poor start at .136 in 59 at-bats.

“Look, Hayden Cantrelle can play,” Deggs insisted. “Any organization or scout worth their salt would know that. In baseball, 50 at-bats is such a small sample size for a hitter. When you look at Hayden’s run tool, his defend tool, his ability to run the bases, the fact that he’s a switch-hitter with some pop, there’s not way that you don’t see that. He’s going to be just fine.

“He plays a premium position and he’s got premium tools. Trust me, he’s still a guy that a lot of organizations would die to have.”

Of course, that’s assuming the MLB draft even takes place this season. Deggs said a lot of the scouting is done in the first 20 games of the college season, so it’s still highly likely.

“You’re just not to get that third, fourth, fifth look and really be able to follow somebody,” Deggs said. “If they do have a draft, obviously guys are going to get drafted. They’re just going to have to go off the looks that they did have, go off the body of work that this kid has been able to put together over two or three years time and go from there.”