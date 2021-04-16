It’s not that he loves giving up home runs.

It’s just that a few homers here and there don’t seem as harmful in the long run to UL softball coach Gerry Glasco compared to consistently allowing more baserunners.

So in addition to some recent upgrades in defense and hitting, UL’s pitching staff has also upped its game with a new strategy to contribute to the club's current 17-game winning streak.

The No. 14-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns put that streak on the line with a 3 p.m. doubleheader against Texas State on Saturday at Lamson Park.

The third game of the series is scheduled for noon Sunday.

“We gave up a long ball to Sam Houston and we gave up a long ball to Houston,” Glasco said of last week’s pitching in Texas and Alabama. “That’s one thing we’re doing. We made a strategy change where we’re trying to attack the strike zone.

"We know we’re going to give up more home runs, if you’re attacking the strike zone and trying to limit walks. I’m fine with that as long as they’re solo home runs. You can’t have it following a walk, or following an error.”

Again this past weekend in Troy, the Cajuns yielded an early three-run homer and then posted five straight zeroes to build an 8-3 lead.

“From that point on, Kandra Lamb was absolutely spectacular,” Glasco said. “She just shut the door on them.”

Not a lot has gone as planned this season for the Cajuns, but the 1-2 pitching punch of Summer Ellyson and Lamb has surpassed most expectations.

After a slow start, Ellyson’s velocity is up and the senior’s now 13-4 with a 2.44 ERA, giving up 92 hits, 18 walks and striking out 96 in 106 innings.

“Absolutely,” Glasco said. “She’s throwing harder now. She’s touching 2 or 3 miles an hour harder. She’s been up to 67 at her peak. Her velocity is coming up, so that’s a really good sign. As the season goes on, it’s going up, instead of down.”

Lamb is 14-2 with a 1.93 ERA, allowing only 62 hits, 28 walks and striking out 122 in 98 innings.

The Cajuns will be facing a deeper staff than other Sun Belt foes with Texas State possessing Meagan King (17-8, 2.15), Jessica Mullins (13-3, 1.64) and Tori McCann (4-1, 3.33).

“A little different,” Glasco said in comparing Texas State to Troy. “I think their pitching is a little bit more diversified. I don’t know that there’s much difference between their one, two and three as with Troy where I feel like there’s quite a bit of difference between their one, two and three.

“I think Texas State has a little bit more depth in their bullpen. Troy’s playing a couple three young kids. Texas State is a little bit more mature as an offense. They will be a little bit more of a veteran type team.”

This weekend is critical for Texas State (26-6, 8-3) in the Sun Belt standings. UL (32-6, 14-1) currently leads the league race at 14-1 with series sweeps under its belt against second-place Troy (10-3) and fourth-place South Alabama (9-4).

While UL was sweeping Troy last weekend, Texas State was getting swept by South Alabama.

“They’ve righted the ship,” Glasco said of the winning streak. “That’s what’s important to me. Our kids are really competing hard for each other and for our program.”