With two and a half months left before UL softball begins its fall season on Oct. 1, coach Gerry Glasco has less of an idea of his starting lineup for the next season since the day he took over the program.

And he loves it that way.

“I really comfortable with it that way,” Glasco said.

It’s no secret the Ragin’ Cajuns are entering a huge transition phase after the red-hot 2020 season was cut short by the coronavirus shutdown and the lagniappe 2021 season was spoiled by too many unforeseen thorns and thistles.

“At this point, I really have no idea, because there are so many new faces,” Glasco said. “They’re just going to have to battle it out and see what happens.”

The most recent names in the pool are Washington transfers Stormy Kotzelnick and Ari Quinones. Both were behind “one of the most talented infields in the country” this past spring.

Foote: Way-too-early look at UL softball prospects for 2022 season It’s almost silly in college athletics these days to even try to look ahead at the prospects of next season shortly after a season ends.

Quinones only got 13 at-bats and Kotzelnick red-shirted as a true freshman out of Carmel, Indiana.

Kotzelnick grew up as a third baseman, so that may be her most likely landing spot at UL, especially considered that may be the biggest hole on paper anyway.

Quinones is “a defensive specialist” who should be in the mix at second base and shortstop.

Adding to the unanswered questions is the other side of the transfer portal with slugger Bailey Curry, outfielder Kendall Talley and shortstop Kyleigh Sand heading out. Curry has already signed with Western Kentucky.

While most of the unknowns sit well with Glasco, one that doesn’t is potential injury issues with returning first baseman Taylor Roman and Texas prep signees Alexa Langeliers and Elia Hebel.

Langeliers is a potential starter at shortstop and Hebel was signed as a third baseman.

“All the injuries on the infield kind of had me worried about the depth,” said Glasco when asked about the Washington transfers.

Roman and Hebel, who suffered a knee injury at the end of basketball season in Albany, Texas, won’t likely be ready until the spring. Langeliers has a leg injury and she’s expected to be ready for the spring as well.

The good news is centerfielder Raina O’Neal is expected to be ready for the fall season after missing most of last season with a broken wrist.

The other factor that allows Glasco to be so optimistic about the 2022 campaign despite all the uncertainty is the expectation of having three frontline pitchers in Kandra Lamb, incoming freshman Samantha Landry and Kentucky transfer Meghan Schorman.

“I like where we are,” Glasco said. “The fall is going to be very interesting.”