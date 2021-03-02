It was quite a week of pitching for UL sophomore right-hander Spencer Arrighetti and the Sun Belt Conference took notice by naming him the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week, the league officed announced Tuesday.
The former TCU pitcher begin his week by taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Louisiana Tech, a lineup hitting .329 as a team so far this season. He ended up only allowing the one hit in 6.2 innings.
The native of Katy, Texas, then picked up a save in Saturday's 5-3 win over Rice with two shutout innings.
In the very early going, Arrighettit is leading the Sun Belt in ERA (0.00), tied for sixth in strikeouts (13). Opposing hitters are batting .037 in his first two outings.