It’s been the message UL coach Matt Deggs has stuck to since the fall season.

He likes his bullpen.

He likes the strikeout potential it possesses.

He likes the many options it gives his coaching staff.

He likes how deep it is and how much it seems to grow in number each week.

And now that his Sun Belt West champion Ragin’ Cajuns are preparing to open play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament against Texas State at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Deggs remains confident that bullpen will carry his team once again.

“This is a great pitching staff that has great makeup and character to it,” Deggs said. “They all understand their role. They go out and tow the rope for each other.”

As expected, there are the late-inning options Deggs and pitching coach B.J. Ryan have leaned on the most in Jacob Schultz (0-1, 4.07 ERA, 4 saves, 30 Ks, 24.1 IP) and Brandon Talley (0-1, 1.72 ERA, 8 saves, 41 Ks, 31.1 IP).

But it goes deeper than that … way deeper at times.

Just last week, for instance, senior Austin Bradford was inserted into the first game of the Troy series and performed at a high level. He showed the staff something in practice and they had no hesitation adding him to the option list.

“No doubt about it, he was dominant,” Deggs said of Bradford. “For me personally, I thought they were the best hitting team we had played in the league just from a balance perspective. So what Austin Bradford did on Thursday night was phenomenal.

“He made a little adjustment in a sim game earlier that week. He ran his hand out below three-quarters – even sidearm at times – and it really brought that slider to life and put a little wiggle on his fastball.”

Dane Dixon is another. He’s only thrown 9.1 innings on the season, but down the stretch, he got a win and a save in critical games to help the Cajuns clinch the division crown.

Another is southpaw specialist Blake Marshall. He too has fewer than 10 innings pitches on the season, but down the stretch, the Cajuns found a way to use him in left-handed specialist situations and he’s responded by getting left-handed hitters out in key situations.

For Deggs, it all goes back to Ryan’s general philosophy as a coach.

“He never quits on any of them,” Deggs said. “He stays right there by them. I think that’s been evident of some guys you’ve seen show up late that hasn’t pitched a ton that are now factoring in out of that bullpen.

“Hats off to B.J. and the job he has done.”

Sure, he might be a former Major League pitcher, but he’s found a way to be relatable to each pitcher on the staff.

“BJ has an easy way to speaking and communicating,” Deggs said. “He’s very humble. If you didn’t know him and were around him, you wouldn’t know what’s what. For the most part, I like that. It’s never about him.

“It’s always about the team and boys that he coaches and even the rest of the team, the hitters – all the way to the best pitcher to the mangers. He treats everybody like they’re somebody.”

Jeff Wilson overcame early-season injury issues and has also gotten some big outs in recent weeks. He’s currently sporting a 1.93 ERA.

True freshman pitchers like Chipper Menard and Hayden Durke may have had their fair share of growing pains this season, but the staff hasn’t given up on them yet either.

“The job B.J. Ryan has done with these kids has been phenomenal,” Deggs said. “They eat up everything he says. They look up to him. He’s a big brother to them. They lean on his experience and wisdom.”