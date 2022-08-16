The UL volleyball program placed two members on the Preseason All-Sun Belt squad in outside hitters Kelsey Bennett and Coco Gillett.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were one of only four schools with multiple honorees on the 13-player squad.
The duo helped UL set a rally-scoring era record with a .230 hitting percentage last season. Bennett is coming off her third straight season of over 200 kills and digs, while Gillett collected 294 kills and 329 total points.
As a team, UL was picked to finish four in the West Division behind South Alabama, Texas State and Troy. Coastal Carolina was picked to win the East Division title.
Sun Belt Coaches Poll
East – 1. Coastal Carolina (7) 90 pts; 2. James Madison (6) 90; 3. Georgia Southern (1) 67; 4. Marshall 49; 5. Old Dominion 39; 6. Georgia State 31; 7. Appalachian State 26.
West – 1. South Alabama (8) 92; 2. Texas State (5) 88; 3. Troy 63; 4. Louisiana (1) 61; 5. Arkansas State 39; 6. Southern Miss 31; 7. ULM 18.