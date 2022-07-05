The process isn’t over, but UL baseball coach Matt Deggs is pretty pleased with how the transfer portal has treated the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The losses have been minimal and the additions could be significant.
“I think it’s pretty uncommon,” Deggs said of losing only two players to the portal who ended last season on the Cajuns' active roster.
Those players are second baseman Bobby Lada and relief pitcher Chipper Menard.
“This team is very, very tight," Deggs said. "They’re very close and very together. That’s one of the ways that you combat this stuff. Look, this type of brotherhood, you maybe get this once in your life if you’re lucky.”
The Cajuns spent most of June trying to add pitching options after losing all three weekend starters — Brandon Talley, Jacob Schultz and Jeff Wilson — to graduation; prime reliever Bo Bonds to Tommy John surgery; and Menard to the portal.
“I think we needed another piece or two,” Deggs said. “We’ve got a chance to return the bulk of our offense. Thank God we didn’t get hit (hard) by the portal, which I think speaks to the brotherhood that these kids have with each other.
“Having options on the mound was certainly first and foremost.”
The portal additions to the staff include Blake McGehee from Ole Miss, Taylor Parrett from Houston, Jackson Nezuh from Florida State, Ben Tate and Landry Alligood from Tulane, and Jerry Couch from Charleston Southern.
UL also has added reserve catcher Clay Wargo from Coastal Carolina.
“It’s going to stay fluid because of the (MLB) draft not being until the 17th of this month,” Deggs said. “I think at that juncture, you’ll see one more wave and then everything will kind of die down and people will get ready for ’23.”
McGehee, the son of former Louisiana Tech standout Kevin McGehee, was a baseball and football standout at Tioga. The 6-foot right-hander was 29-2 during his prep baseball career and was a two-time all-state quarterback with more than 100 career touchdown passes.
“I’m excited about him,” Deggs said of McGehee. “He’s a ... command guy that just needs an opportunity. I think we’re going to be able to give him plenty of that.”
Parrett is from Fargo, North Dakota, and was a multisport star as a high school running back and hockey player. The 6-1 right-hander was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 5⅔ innings at Houston last season, allowing just four hits and striking out 10 in limited action.
“Another potential guy who never could get on track,” Deggs said of Parrett. “A guy that we liked before he even went there. We liked him in junior college. I think he’s got a chance to pitch for us.”
Nezuh pitched only 2⅔ innings in three appearances as a freshman for the Seminoles in 2021. As a sophomore, the 6-1, 180-pounder was 1-0 with an 8.22 ERA, allowing 18 hits, 12 walks and striking out 15 in 15⅓ innings.
“He’s another highly thought of kid out of high school,” Deggs said of Nezuh. “It’s the same story with a lot of them … just needs an opportunity. We (Deggs and pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux) went up and watched him in Cape Cod, and we really liked what we saw out of him.
“We were able to get him. It was a big get for us. He's a potential front-end type guy.”
Tate, a Teurlings Catholic product, is coming back home as the only left-hander out of the transfers. The 6-2 freshman was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA last season for Tulane, allowing no hits, eight walks and striking out three in 5⅓ innings during six appearances.
“We’re excited about Ben,” Deggs said. “We obviously needed to add some lefties.”
Alligood is from Anacoco. He was 0-0 in five appearances this past season, giving up three this, three walks and striking out two in 2⅔ innings.
Couch pitched for LSU Eunice two springs ago and started eight games out of 17 total appearances for Charleston Southern last season. The 6-foot right-hander was 3-3 with a 6.55 ERA. In 56⅓ innings, he allowed 82 hits, walked 19 and struck out 55. Opponents hit .335 against him.
“To my knowledge, none of the pitchers we added from the portal are coming in with injuries,” Deggs said.
Bonds and junior-college pitcher J.T. Etheridge are the only pitchers with injury issues heading into the fall.
Elsewhere, UL added Wargo from the Chanticleers as insurance behind the plate. Wargo is from Maryland, but he hasn’t played in two years at Coastal.
“There’s some ability there,” Deggs said of Wargo. “Catching is a fine line. Assuming Ju (returning starter Julian Brock) is back, he’s our catcher, so you’re not going to try to sign Johnny Bench. That’s like having two No. 1 quarterbacks, it's just not going to work.
“So you need guys that understand who they are and what their role is. And they’re willing to be a pusher and help and serve and motivate and then when their time comes, be ready to go.”
With Brock, the Cajuns are waiting to see whether he gets drafted in two weeks to know how the catcher position shakes out.