1. Great focus
Coming off the most frustrating loss of the season to Troy on Saturday and facing the Sun Belt’s most explosive offense, the Cajuns dominated in all three areas in the decisive win. The defensive game plan made life difficult for the Eagles all night, the offense was balanced and consistent and the special teams played a big role with several long returns to help quiet some of the unrest.
2. Running game again
Lost to many critics because of the wasted 17-0 lead over Troy on Saturday was the offensive line’s continued progress against a top-notch Trojans defense with 208 yards rushing. On Thursday, it was much of the same with 243 yards on the ground, thanks to a balanced effort led by Chris Smith’s 80 yards and highlighted by Dre’lyn Washington’s 44-yard run.
3. Special teams shine
At times throughout the season, the kicking game has been an issue. It shined in many ways in Thursday's win. For starters, kicker Kenny Almendares tied a school record with five field goals, but it went beyond that. Dontae Fleming set up a touchdown with a 50-yard punt return and Eric Garror added three punt returns for 40 yards. All told, that's 167 hidden return yards for UL to 60 for the visitors.