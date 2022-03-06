Suddenly, almost nothing can stop the UL Ragin Cajuns.
Playing with heavy hearts because of the death of coach Bob Marlin’s mother Saturday and fighting a short-handed roster, the No. 8-seeded Cajuns rolled past a second straight higher seed with a 66-57 win over No. 4 Troy on Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The victory earned UL its first trip to the Sun Belt tournament finals since winning it in 2014 as the Cajuns improved to 16-14. It was the second straight 20-win team the Cajuns defeated with the Trojans falling to 20-11.
UL will play in the Sun Belt championship game at 6 p.m. Monday against the winner of the Appalachian State-Georgia State semifinal game.
In Saturday's win over No. 1 Texas State, it was the combination of Jordan Brown and Theo Akwuba that shut the door on the Bobcats' seasoned offense.
On Sunday, Akwuba and Brown didn't spend nearly as much time together on the floor for various reasons, but UL's stingy defense made it work.
Akwuba finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Brown settled for eight points and seven rebounds.
Greg Williams came up big again with 16 points on 2-of-4 shooting from the 3-point arc and three rebounds.
With guard Brayan Au unavailable before the game because of a lower-body injury, the obstacles continued for the Cajuns in the first half. First, guard Jalen Dalcourt suffered an ankle injury and missed most of the first half.
Dalcourt returned to score nine points with five rebounds.
Then Brown picked up his second foul with 12:48 left in the first half, forcing him to sit most of the first half. He settled for six points and five rebounds after a career-high 31 points Saturday.
UL didn’t let up, however. Kentrell Garnett hit a 3-pointer at 11:05 for a 13-8 lead and Williams stayed hot from behind the arc at the 5:52 mark for a 20-16 Cajuns lead.
The Cajuns led 29-24 at halftime.
In the first half, UL limited Troy to 30.8% shooting from the field and 20% on 3-point shots.
UL settled for 40% shooting from the field and was only 2-of-9 shooting from 3-point territory, but the Cajuns’ stingy defense made it work.
The bad breaks continued in the second half. Theo Akwuba banged his head on the court and left the game temporarily.
During that stretch, though, UL outscored Troy 13-2. Another Williams’ 3-pointer with 16:50 left ignited that stretch for a 40-29 lead at the time. UL’s lead got as much as 17 at 46-29 on a Trajan Wesley layup.
Khalyl Waters' 3-pointer cut UL's lead to 10 with 12:02 left, but Akwuba answered with a three-point play off a Williams feed to allow the Cajuns to maintain a commanding 51-36 lead with 8:59 left to play.