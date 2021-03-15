One has envisioned himself on this path for many years.
For the other, his current success with UL's football program wasn’t exactly mapped out.
When it comes to Ragin' Cajuns assistant football coaches Tim Leger and Michael Desormeaux, however, the connections are many.
Both played high school football and baseball in the Acadiana area — Leger at Acadiana High and Desormeaux at Catholic High of New Iberia.
Both played college quarterback — Leger at McNeese State and Desormeaux at UL.
Both were high school football coaches — Leger at St. Thomas More and Desormeaux at Ascension Episcopal.
Now, both are co-offensive coordinators for the Ragin’ Cajuns as UL opens spring football drills for the fourth season of the Billy Napier era in Lafayette on Tuesday.
The title adjustment on the offensive staff became necessary when Rob Sale left the program to be the offensive line coach for the New York Giants.
“I think I have been very impressed with just their work ethic, their attention to detail, their loyalty,” Napier said of the local coaching duo. “Both are extremely good teachers. I think both have done a nice job in our time here of developing players.
“Overall, just really good football coaches. Extremely loyal. I think they do bring a ton of value because of their familiarity locally and within the state.”
In Desormeaux’s case, the first three years under Napier were an unexpected confirmation of his choice to become a college football coach.
Desormeaux gave up his position as the Blue Gators’ head coach to become a college assistant during coach Mark Hudspeth’s final two seasons at UL.
“Truthfully, before coach Napier got here, I didn’t know if coaching at the college level was something I wanted to do long-term,” he said. “But since he’s gotten here, I can see this is something I love doing and I really enjoy. When coach Napier got the job, that’s really what kind of accelerated this thing for me.
“From the day he got here, he made me feel like he wanted me to be a part of it. He’s helped me learn and grow as a coach and as a person. The way he’s treated me has been unbelievable. It’s more than I could have ever expected.”
Leger, meanwhile, never doubted his move from UL-Monroe to UL under Napier would be a rousing success.
“The potential for this place has always been there, I think,” Leger said. “When Boise State turned the corner and became the new Cinderella team and the story that everybody talked about, I always told people, that job right there can be the next Boise State, that can be the next Central Florida.
“I’ve always felt that way. We have great leadership. We have a great head coach.”
As the recruiting coordinator, Leger knows first hand the commitment UL has to being successful in football.
“When you have alignment from the president to the AD to the head coach — those three of those guys see things very similar — you have human alignment all pulling in the same direction. … The state of Louisiana has always been loaded with talent and Lafayette is a great city,” he said. “The potential for this place has always been there, I think.”
Earning the extra titles of offensive coordinator to their resumes didn’t come by accident.
Desormeaux coaches the tight ends. In Napier’s second season at UL, the top two spots on the depth chart became unavailable before the season opener because of injuries, threatening the offense’s overall potential.
“When it first happened, I was moping and I was sad and I was pouting around here for a day or two,” Desormeaux said. “Things weren’t going the way I thought it was going to go and I was worried about it.”
But Desormeaux’s tight end room — filled with walk-ons, fullbacks and athletes new to the position — somehow delivered when called upon.
“My concern was first game was Mississippi State in the Superdome — was it going to be too big for them to run out there with a first-year guy? Two kids that were walk-ons and a true freshman that didn’t really play a whole lot of tight end … would it be too much?” he explained.
“I can’t tell you how proud I was and am of the way they just put on their helmets and just went out there and worked in that game and the rest of the way.”
As the wide receivers coach, that big challenge came this past season for Leger.
Offseason injuries left that group depending on multiple true freshmen without a normal offseason because of COVID-19.
Somehow the receivers made enough plays for a 10-1 season and No. 15 postseason ranked in the AP poll.
“Those freshman were thrown to the wolves,” Leger said. “A lot of them were treading water most of the year.
“There were just freshman mistakes, a lot of inconsistencies. The speed of the game, the learning curve. Plus, when you’re having success, every game matters.”
Needless to stay, Napier was paying close attention to how his coaches handled the adversity.
“I think those are good examples of our year-round plan and them doing a good job of developing the whole room,” Napier observed. “I think we overcame injuries at tight end two years ago — a couple of those men did a nice job and were prepared for that opportunity. Same thing can be said this year. We all could see and observe the improvement at receiver this past season.
“Those are good indicators that you’ve got a healthy, year-around plan for development — not only inside your entire team but those positions specifically. The process is working.”
Like this coaching duo, Napier’s position as a player was quarterback. In his mind, that’s not an accident.
“I think one of the things I’ve always felt pretty strongly about is that as many guys as you can find that have a quarterback background … both Mike and Tim played quarterback, so they’ve got big-picture value,” Napier explained. “They understand not only what’s happening in the front seven, but also what’s happening on the perimeter.
“I think when you have to be in charge, be a leader, be a good communicator and have success doing that — both had really successful careers — those leadership qualities and those big-picture traits carry over.”
Both Desormeaux and Leger prefer to give their players credit for their clutch performances on the field.
“As a coach, you could put the best plan in the history of the world out there and if the kids don’t work to execute it, then it doesn’t matter,” Desormeaux said. “They’ve taken coaching and they’ve been hungry to learn to get better.
“It’s really special when you have a special group of kids that enjoy being around each other and enjoy working.”
Desormeaux said he’s learned to enjoy coaching tight ends more than receivers and backs.
“Coaching this position is something I absolutely love,” he said. “Other than the quarterback, the tight end has to know the offense the next best. They have to be really locked into what we’re doing in the run game, the pass game.
“I think for me, I kind of take a quarterback-like teaching approach. I even teach them what the quarterback is taught and the read progressions and the run game.”
And this year’s tight end room is the deepest and most talented one he’s enjoyed.
“It’s exciting, to say the least,” Desormeaux said.
Likewise, Leger looks forward to the best overall group of receivers he’s had in four years at UL in the fall.
“Since I’ve been here, I think it is. I really do,” Leger said. “A lot of times in the wide receiver room, there are certain personalities and issues that you deal with, but we really don’t have that anymore. We have a bunch of guys that show up every day and try to earn it. They play really hard.”