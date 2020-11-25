UL basketball's Saturday opener canceled due to Loyola's COVID issues
Already this season, the schedule changes for the UL men's basketball season is equaling the ones needed during the football season.
Originally, coach Bob Marlin's club was supposed to open the season Wednesday against Xavier, but COVID issues for the New Orleans school canceled that contest.
On Wednesday, it was confirmed Saturday's new season opener against Loyola of New Orleans has now been canceled for the same reason. That means the Cajuns' third season opener is now set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 against the New Orleans Privateers at Lakefront Arena.
That means, UL's home opener will now be scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 against LSU Alexandria in the Cajundome.
Capacity for home games due to COVID-19 restrictions are in the neighborhood of 2,100 fans.