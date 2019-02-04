For once, UL-Lafayette basketball coach Bob Marlin is happy his team doesn’t have as much preparation time as normal.
The Ragin’ Cajuns get back into the Sun Belt Conference wars Wednesday night, one night earlier than the league’s traditional Thursday-Saturday playing dates, when they host Georgia Southern. For Marlin, it can’t come quickly enough to help wipe out the memories of the past weekend.
“We didn’t make shots, we didn’t defend well enough and we didn’t fight,” Marlin said Monday after the Cajuns (13-9, 4-5) lost at Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina in last week’s conference road swing. “If we’re not making 3s, we certainly don’t need the other team making them.”
Both App State and Coastal did that, 24 of them to be exact, and both shot better than 50 percent from the field in taking 104-77 and 96-79 wins over the Cajuns, respectively. It didn’t help that UL-Lafayette — a team whose long-range marksmanship had paved the way for three wins in four games — made only 12-of-55 shots outside the arc in the two games.
That makes it even more vital for the Cajuns to rekindle their shooting touch this week when they face the talented Eagles (13-9, 5-4) Wednesday and then take on Sun Belt front-runner and defending tournament champion Georgia State (16-6, 7-2) in a Friday night game televised on ESPN2.
“It’s a short week, and I’m almost glad that we’re playing Wednesday instead of Thursday,” said Marlin, whose team enters the week in a four-way tie for sixth place in the Sun Belt at the halfway point. “It’ll be like getting back on the horse a little bit. It’s disappointing to lose because we expect to win and expect it to be like last year, but it’s part of being on the road in college basketball.”
The Cajuns lost only once on the road in league play last year in winning the Sun Belt regular season by a four-game margin. They hadn’t lost both ends of a Sun Belt road trip since early in the 2016-17 season when they fell at — surprise — Georgia State and Georgia Southern by a combined seven points.
Neither of last weekend’s games were that close, especially the Thursday loss to the Mountaineers when UL-Lafayette trailed 17-0 and never got back within single digits. On Saturday, the Cajuns led late in the first half and were within two with 13 minutes left before the hot-shooting Chanticleers used a couple of runs to build as much as an 18-point margin.
“We had great travel and great practice and then came out sluggish (against Appalachian State),” Marlin said. “I don’t know if the elevation got us, but we played catch-up and couldn’t do what we needed to do. We then came out and ran into the hottest team in the Sun Belt and got JaKeenan (Gant) in foul trouble.
“I’d said if we played well and shot the ball well that we’d have a chance to win both games, and we didn’t do either of those.”
Appalachian State forced 21 turnovers — the Cajuns had 17 in the previous two games combined — and held UL-Lafayette to their second-lowest 3-point percentage of the season. Coastal then shot 58 percent from the floor and 57 percent outside the arc in posting its Sun Belt-leading fifth straight win.
It was the Cajuns’ first-ever loss to both those teams, after winning the first eight meetings with the Mountaineers and the first three with the Chanticleers since they joined the Sun Belt.
The positive entering the week is that Georgia Southern was the catalyst for UL-Lafayette’s three-game win streak that preceded the weekend losses. The Cajuns took a pulsating 87-85 win over the Eagles in Statesboro three weeks ago, thanks in part to Gant’s 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and give blocked shots. The last of those blocks came in the final five seconds when he blocked Eagle standout Tookie Brown’s layup to preserve the Cajuns’ fifth road win in six outings prior to last week’s two losses.
“We could have really helped ourselves last week and we didn’t,” Marlin said, “so we’ve got to block that out. We’re going to have to shoot better, defend better, be more disciplined and take care of the ball.”
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (13-9, 5-4) at UL-LAFAYETTE (13-9, 4-5)
WHEN: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Cajundome, Lafayette
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9, KPEL-AM 1420