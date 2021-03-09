It’s the stretch of games that caught the eye of many a UL baseball fans when the schedule was released.
The critical 13-game stretch begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss.
“They’re extremely well-coached and they’ve got really good players,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “They have a history they’re steeped in, they have a lot of expectations and a great fan base. That’s a lot right now.
“They’re sharpened up every week because they’re in a great league. They get everybody’s best punch because of who they are. It’s an opportunity for us to be on the road against the No. 2 ranked team who is ultimately going to have a great RPI.”
Wednesday’s game is followed by a three-game road series at Southern Mississippi, at Nicholls State next Tuesday and then four-game series against TCU and Coastal Carolina.
“That’s how I look at these games,” Deggs said. “It’s a challenge and it’s an opportunity for our guys to go in there and get after it and see where we’re at. It’s a great measuring stick.”
The expected pitching matchup to open the key stretch is a pair of southpaws in Austin Perrin for the Cajuns (9-4) and Houston Harding for the Bulldogs (8-3).
Perrin is coming off his first start of the season, throwing a one-hitter over five shutout innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.
“He was dynamite,” Deggs said. “That outing was not taxing at all. He was in a rocking chair. He could have stayed out there the entire game.
“He’s a lefty that’s real tough on righties. His fastball command was really good. He was crisp with the fastball. He had life on it. The change had great action, but he’s also able to spin a breaking ball.”
Deggs suggested “all hands on deck” in the bullpen after Perrin because of the significance of this game.
Mississippi State will counter with Houston Harding, who is 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA so far. This will be his third start, allowing just five hits, four walks and striking out 15 in 10.1 innings on the season.
Both teams are coming off winning two of three at home this past weekend – UL vs. Houston Baptist and Mississippi State vs. Kent State.
“We’ve got to do a better job (offensively),” Deggs said of scoring 13 runs in the series. “We’ve got to have a better approach. We have to get after the fastball better and we’ve got to get off to better starts offensively.”
While UL didn’t score a ton of runs over the weekend, it did hit four home runs.
“No doubt about it,” Deggs said. “With the power of the jack, you’re in every game and you have comeback ability. The got the ability to win a game, you’ve got the ability to score quickly without having to string together hits.
“They pitched us tough. With the power of the long ball, you have the opportunity to do something in one swing of the bat that might otherwise require a walk, move a runner or a two-out knock. It was good to see that show up.”
So far, Carson Roccaforte (.370, 9 RBIs) and Ben Fitzgerald (.350, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs) are leading the way.
“I like the way he played first base the other day,” Deggs said of Fitzgerald. “He’s just full of electricity at the plate. He’s a speed and strength combo. I call him, ‘OKG ‘ – he’s our kind of guy. He can run and he can run the ball out of the ball park.”
One of the bullpen options behind Perrin could be Conor Angel, who is facing a critical road trip for his role on the team moving forward.
“I think it’s of the utmost importance and I think he’s on the precipice of figuring out who and what he really is, because it’s special what’s in there,” Deggs said. “I have a good feeling about that kid right now. I’ll just say that.”
Deggs also said catcher Drake Osborn and pitcher Chipper Menard are both close to returning.