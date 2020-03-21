Like many NFL prospects hoping to get drafted next month, former UL right tackle Robert Hunt is trying to navigate his preparation for that big day through all the obstacles due to the coronavirus.

Unlike most of them, however, Hunt has been in that mindset long before anyone had heard of COVID-19.

Seven games into his senior season, Hunt suffered a sports hernia injury and ended up missing half the games in UL’s historic 11-3 season.

He was selected for the Senior Bowl. He attended, but couldn’t compete.

He was invited to the NFL combine. He attended, participated in the non-physical portions, but couldn’t perform.

So yes, dealing with unexpected detours to his original plan is something the 6-5, 317-pound offensive lineman has become accustomed to.

“Everything happened for a reason,” Hunt said. “I wish I was healthy and I was able to perform everything and could have just played my way up, but it is what it is. I think I’ll be fine still. I just have to keep working.”

Like many in today’s world, Hunt has learned to improvise. He’s done some face-timing with NFL representatives. He also has plans to film a pro-day style workout session for NFL clubs where he’s currently training in California.

“We’re just trying to work around it,” Hunt said. “I did a lot (interviews) at the combine, so I knock out a lot of that at the combine.”

No one knows the impact all of that will have on Hunt’s draft status, but the Burkeville, Texas native is not discouraged.

“A lot of teams definitely like me,” Hunt said. “My name’s got some buzz around it, so that’s really good. My film that I put out for half the year was really good. Everybody tells me that. They loved the way I played.

“Unfortunately the injury stops the season, but every team has told me that I play nasty, play the game the right way. There’s definitely still some buzz around my name.”

Besides the actual round, perhaps the biggest question on Hunt is which position he’ll be selected as.

He played his first two seasons at UL at guard and the last two at tackle. In his mind, he’s a tackle, but not all clubs see him that way.

“Some people are like, ‘Hey, you’re moving inside,’” Hunt said. “A couple are saying, ‘We think you’ll be a great guard.’ Some are saying, ‘Hey, don’t let anybody tell you can’t play tackle in this league.’ And some people are like, ‘Would you rather play guard or tackle?’

“Me, I don’t mind where I play. I’m comfortable at right tackle, but I can definitely play guard. I think I do it well.”

With that said, Hunt remains perplexed at why he’s viewed so differently by so many.

“I really not sure where it comes from,” Hunt said. “I think if I was able to do a pro day or at combine, I think that would show people that I can play tackle because of how athletic I am. I think that may be thing because people just don’t know how athletic I am.

“I think my body type would be very big for a guard. It would definitely be different. At the combine, I measured out like a tackle.”

Most of the talk seems to indicate Hunt would be drafted higher by a team needing a guard.

“I think that’s the look right now but who knows,” he said.

Despite the frustration at times, Hunt doesn’t live with much regret. Sure, he wishes he could have played all 14 games during his senior season of college, but he doesn’t view it was a season spoiled either.

“It was still fun for me because we were winning, so everything was good,” Hunt said. “We had a fantastic season. The coaches kept everything good. For me, unfortunately I got injured. I was trying to fight my way out of it. I tried to stay around the team, tried to stay positive and also trying to get healthy. “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to, but it was a great season because we did things we talked about for a long time, so that was good.”

The injury, however, did create the unexpected challenge of maintaining his weight during the season due to inactivity.

“It got out of hand during the season, but since I’ve been training I’ve got it down,” Hunt said. “Right now, I’m at around 317. With the stuff going on now, it’s hard to keep training.

“I didn’t blow up as big as I thought I would, because I was out of it so long. I wish I weighed at the combine like my weight is now, but it didn’t work out that way.”

For the record, he measured at 6-5 and a quarter and 323 pounds at the combine.

Fortunately, the waiting game is down to about a month.

“I hope it’ll be second round, but I’m not sure,” Hunt said.