As successful as Lance Key has been in his soccer coaching career, he hasn’t been in a position of celebrating a tie very much.
The first-year UL coach does, though, know the significance of Sunday’s 0-0 stalemate with one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference. He also hopes the draw against highly regarded South Alabama will lead to a higher level of success during this week’s two-game road swing.
“We knew going in that South Alabama was going to be a lot to handle and a lot to solve,” Key said. “They led every statistical category on the offensive side, they’re very athletic and have the ability to stretch things vertically. Our defensive effort was fantastic, probably the best defensive effort we’ve put together this season.”
Key and the Cajuns (4-3-2) will look to continue that defense when they travel to face Arkansas State (5-3) in a 3 p.m. Friday match at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The Red Wolves are coming off a 3-1 Sun Belt opening win at UL-Monroe last Friday, and have scored 16 goals in their last seven matches.
The Cajuns, meanwhile, have shutouts in three of their last six matches and have gone into overtime at either 0-0 or 1-1 in the other three. In all, they’ve given up two goals in their past 540 regulation minutes while going 4-1-1 in that stretch.
Sophomore Gwen Mummert of Berlin, Germany, was named the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Week this week after being the primary reason USA standout Briana Morris — the Sun Belt’s top scorer with eight goals — did not get off a shot in Sunday’s 110-minute contest.
The recent play on the defensive end is in direct contrast to the start of the season, when the Cajuns gave up 12 goals in their first three matches on the way to an 0-2-1 start.
“For us to have gone through that kind of stretch, when we were giving goals away, to hold the best attacking team in the conference to very few clear opportunities was great to see,” said Key, who is in the NCAA’s all-time coaching top five in winning percentage after a stellar run at Trinity (Texas) College. “We gave up a few corners in a row and we had to defend on balls dropping in, but we did that very well.”
Now, Key wants his team to convert their defensive success into opportunities on the other end.
“When we get the ball, we have to do something with a purpose,” Key said. “We knew we had to start creating better chances, and we’ve done that the last few matches. We created enough to have won the game (Sunday).”
The tie with USA didn’t hurt the Cajuns in the conference point totals (three points for a win, one for a tie), and Key pointed out that there were two other draws in Sun Belt matches over the weekend.
“A lot of that is good defense,” he said. “Defending’s not easy to do, especially in the afternoons when it’s hot. But I’m proud of our growth and maturity. I think we’re in a good place to start the conference the way we did.”
Arkansas State has won two straight matches and five of its last seven including the win at ULM. UL took a 1-0 win over the Red Wolves at home last season, holding ASU to only four shots and only one on goal in one of its two conference victories.