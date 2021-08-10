ACA.ulfootballpractice1011.adv

UL coach Billy Napier's Ragin' Cajuns are ranked No. 23 in the USA Today's preseason poll.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

For the first time in UL football history, the Ragin' Cajuns are entering a fall season ranked in the Top 25 of a major preseason poll.

On Tuesday, the USA Today/Amway Preseason Coaches poll ranked the Cajuns No. 23.

The Cajuns finished last season ranked No. 16 in the coaches poll and No. 15 in the AP poll after a 10-1 season, highlighted by a 31-24 road win over ironically No. 23 Iowa State. UL also finished No. 19 in the college football playoff poll.

The No. 23 ranking was the highest among Sun Belt teams - with Coastal Carolina No. 24 - and the second highest among group of five schools with Cincinnati ranked No. 10.

UL will open its season on Sept. 4 at Texas, which was ranked No. 19 in this coaches poll.

See the full preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. UL

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

