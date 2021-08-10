For the first time in UL football history, the Ragin' Cajuns are entering a fall season ranked in the Top 25 of a major preseason poll.
On Tuesday, the USA Today/Amway Preseason Coaches poll ranked the Cajuns No. 23.
The Cajuns finished last season ranked No. 16 in the coaches poll and No. 15 in the AP poll after a 10-1 season, highlighted by a 31-24 road win over ironically No. 23 Iowa State. UL also finished No. 19 in the college football playoff poll.
The No. 23 ranking was the highest among Sun Belt teams - with Coastal Carolina No. 24 - and the second highest among group of five schools with Cincinnati ranked No. 10.
UL will open its season on Sept. 4 at Texas, which was ranked No. 19 in this coaches poll.
See the full preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. UL
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss