The preseason plan was for Nick Hagedorn and Ben Fitzgerald to be productive hitters in the middle of UL’s lineup.
It didn’t work out that way over the first three weeks of the season.
It sure did in Sunday’s 8-4 non-conference win over Sun Belt colleague Troy on the final day of the Diamond Invitational at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida.
Hagedorn enjoyed a 2-for-4 day with a double and two RBIs.
Fitzgerald went 2 for 4 in the win with a double, a triple and an RBI.
The win gave the Cajuns (7-9) a second straight weekend of winning two of three heading into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. road game at McNeese State and then next weekend Sun Belt opening weekend against Coastal Carolina.
The Cajuns jumped out to a 6-2 lead after three innings, thanks to a run in the first and five more in the third.
Hagedorn and Fitzgerald began their impact on the day after two outs — first a triple by Fitzgerald and then an RBI single by Hagedorn.
In the fifth, Connor Kimple walked and Brennan Breaux singled. Then it was Fitzgerald and Hagedorn at it again with back-to-back RBI doubles.
Brandon Talley then came through with his first base hit of the season for an RBI single, before a Trojans throwing error helped chase two more home.
Taking advantage of all the run support was UL starter Will Moriarty, who earned his first Division I win after allowing four runs on nine hits, one walk and striking out two.
Jeff Wilson gave on to get four more outs while not giving up any hits or walks with two strikeouts.
Jacob Schultz finished it off with two scoreless innings, allowing no runs or hits with one walk and two strikeouts.