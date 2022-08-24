Three of the best athletes to ever play their positions at UL and the winningest football coach in school history highlight the 2022 UL Athletics Hall of Fame class.
The induction class was announced Wednesday and the ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 30.
The class is highlighted by the only consensus All-American baseball player Jace Conrad, two-time All-American softball outfielder Christi Orgeron, the most prolific receiving tight end Ladarius Green and the football coach with the most wins in the late Russ Faulkinberry.
Impressively, though, the rest of the class was equally as accomplished in golf standout Mike Heinen, women’s basketball standout Lisa Merritt and legendary equipment manager Lynn Williams.
Conrad led the 2014 Cajuns baseball team that won a record 58 games and the school’s first consensus No. 1 national ranking.
He hit .381 with 20 doubles, 65 RBIs and 22 stolen bases that season. UL’s record in his three seasons were 124-50.
Orgeron was a first-team All-American as a senior and second-team as a junior. She collected a school-record 101 RBIs as a junior and 94 her final season. Her career total of 288 RBIs still ranked eighth in NCAA history.
Green caught 149 passes for 2,201 yards and 22 touchdowns – only three short of Brandon Stokley’s record of 25 TD grabs - in his UL career as a tight end.
Faulkinberry had a record of 66-63-2 in 13 seasons as UL’s coach, including three Gulf States Conference titles.
Heinen led UL’s golf program to its first NCAA regional appearance in 1989, finishing 12th at the national tournament.
He’s one of only two former UL golfers to win a PGA Tour event.
Merritt’s 1,747 career points still rank second in school history, her 723 rebounds are fifth and 261 steals are third all time.
She led UL’s program to its first two Division I winning seasons – 18-10 and 22-6 in her final two years.
Williams, a Lafayette native like Conrad, served as UL’s equipment manager for 35 years.
He was national Equipment Manager of the Year once and won the district honor three times.