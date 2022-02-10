UL’s 82-73 loss to Texas State on Thursday in the Cajundome wasn’t hard to figure out.
One team had an experienced, polished backcourt and it wasn’t the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The Bobcats’ senior guard tandem of Caleb Asberry and Mason Harrell teamed to make 13 of 14 free throws while only combining for three turnovers to deliver yet another home setback to the Cajuns. UL’s now lost four of five games at home.
“They’re a seasoned team,” Marlin said. “They’ve played together for three years. Experience is a good teacher.”
The third member of Texas State’s trio was Isiah Small, who added 15 points and seven rebounds.
“Mason Harrell took over,” Marlin said. “That’s the difference right there. The game was in the balance and he hit big shots.”
Yep, that’s exactly what happened.
With the Cajuns taking a 63-62 lead on a Jordan Brown free throw with 5:34 left, Harrell first spun a three-point play before hitting a pair of free throws.
Then with 1:46 and 1:07 left, Harrell made two impressive floating jump shots to give the Bobcats a 78-71 lead.
“Then it was a continuous parade to the free throw line for a while,” Marlin said. “We’re playing zone and they’re calling fouls up top. It was crazy.”
The Cajuns, meanwhile, were whistled for two traveling violations in the final 3:41 to finish with 18 turnovers.
“We talked to the guys about what they did well, what they did poorly and what was the difference in the game,” Marlin said. “They told me all the answers, so we know that we’ve got to be tougher and be able to finish.”
The Bobcats made 58.8% of their 3-point attempts, shot 50% from the field overall and 81.5% of their free throws.
“We just have to continue to play harder,” redshirt freshman Kobe Julien said. “We were right there. We did some good things. We’ve got to stop having busted assignments on defense.”
As for the turnovers, Julien said it’s simply about “Just playing tougher and stop letting people speed us up.”
Julien was a bright spot in the loss, finishing with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field with five rebounds.
“It was a pretty good game,” Julien said. “It sucks that we lost. My shot was falling with the support of my teammates. They keep telling me to shoot it and keep going after it. We’re going to find the recipe and we’re going to start winning.”
The other positive in the loss was point guard Brayan Au played 20 minutes with 10 points.
The minutes were critical because point guard Michael Thomas suffered a calf injury in Little Rock and hasn’t practiced full since. Also, guard Durey Cadwell suffered a concussion Tuesday in practice and didn’t dress in Thursday’s game.
“I just felt like the team needed me to get back with them, get in shape and do what’s necessary to help the team to start winning,” Au said. “So I’ve been working on it with the support of my team. I’m going to keep doing it until we start winning.”
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, Julien and Au were UL’s only double-figure scorers.
Jordan Brown was limited to six points in 22 minutes on 1-of-5 shooting from the field.
“They were trying to get the ball out of his hands obviously,” Marlin said. “We didn’t do a good job getting it in there. They pressured our guards and we had trouble throwing it in. That’s on us. We’ve got to be able to get it in there and score.”
The Cajuns fell to 10-12 overall and 5-7 in league play with the loss, while Texas State improved to 16-6 and 7-3.
UL will try to rebound at 2 p.m. Saturday against UTA.
“You’ve got to strap it on and play,” Marlin said. “We love to play at home, but we’re not playing good enough basketball to win. We’ve turned it over some. We weren’t tough enough to win this game tonight against an experienced team.
“We just have to come back the next day and get back in the saddle. That’s part of it. You’ve just got to play.”