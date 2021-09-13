There are actually some family ties to Louisiana.

His father, Harold Bishop, played at LSU before being a third-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1994 draft as a tight end.

After his playing days, Harold returned to Tuscaloosa, Alabama where he attended high school and began raising a family.

Eventually one of his two sons, joined Alabama’s football team after a state semifinals run at nearby Hillcrest High.

Napier, Cajuns prepare for short week after receiving strong fan support UL coach Billy Napier on Monday still was discussing the fan support more than his team’s play after Saturday's 27-24 victory over Nicholls State.

But after two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Brandon Bishop decided his playing time wasn’t coming and pondered a new landing spot.

Something told him a trip to Cajun Country would be his best move.

After all, new UL head coach Billy Napier had been on Alabama’s staff. Also, the Alabama assistant coach who recruited Bishop to Alabama happened to be Karl Dunbar – former Plaisance High and LSU standout whose son Karmichael played and coached with the Cajuns.

“So I talked with (Alabama conditioning coach) Scott Cochran who was good friends with coach Napier,” explained Bishop, whose Cajuns will host Ohio at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. “I told him, ‘I want to go play for coach Napier at Louisiana.’

“It was just a good feeling. I don’t know. I don’t know. It was just a feeling I had. I wanted to play for coach Napier.”

After a few phone calls, Napier said he supported the notion, “so I just packed my bags and came to Lafayette.”

It also helped that his grandmother lives in this area, but essentially, Bishop showed up sight unseen.

“I didn’t have a visit or anything,” Bishop said. “I just came to Lafayette without knowing anything, without knowing the coaches or anything.”

And he hasn’t regretted the move one bit.

“I just came here and it was probably the best decision of my life because I ended up getting a scholarship and now I’m playing and contributing,” he added.

Indeed, Bishop has made quite an impression on the Cajuns’ staff.

During August camp last summer, Napier said, “He was doing great. We felt like he was one of the best players on our team.”

Unfortunately, in the final scrimmage of camp, Bishop suffered a broken leg and missed the entire 2020 season.

“I was expected to have a big role as far as playing that season and I was devastated after that,” Bishop admitted.

UL coach Billy Napier expresses appreciation for home opener crowd at Cajun Field UL's coaching staff will have plenty to review in their film study after Saturday's 27-24 home win over Nicholls.

By the spring season, Bishop was still on modified duty trying to get used to this medal rod in his leg. During the offseason, the screws had to be removed because they were “rubbing against the tendons in my hamstring.”

By summer camp, Bishop was ready to make another run at playing time and he succeeded.

“Training camp was big for me, because that was the first time in a year,” Bishop said of his rehab process. “It was a year, so I had to get used to that rod being in my leg. I just had to train my body to be able to sustain a full season.”

When the Cajuns opened the season at Texas, Bishop was in the starting lineup, recording five tackles and then adding another stop in last week’s win over Nicholls.

“He’s got a really good skill set for playing safety in our defense,” Napier said. “He’s a good blitzer, he plays the blocks well on the perimeter, he can play slot man-to-man and he’s got pretty good range in the post.

“More Importantly, he’s a smart player. He’s a good communicator, he’s got character and he’s a good teammate.”

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound redshirt sophomore is also good in the classroom with the club’s highest grade-point average.

“He’s just a class act all around and he’s well deserving of playing time,” Napier insisted.

While Bishop’s role on the team continues to expand, the defense overall has enduring two disappointing performances.

“I felt like I played well, but I felt like I could have done a lot of things better,” Bishop said. “As a defense, I felt like we could have done things better. We could have tackled better. We could have played with better technique as a group. As a whole, we all could have did better.”

Much like the coaches would say, Bishop sees a return to the basics as the key to returning last year’s form.

“We’re just going to be a doing a lot of fundamental things,” he said. “Going to get back to the basic of how much success we had last year. We’re going to get back to the basics – tackling, progression, the little technique things that carry a lot of weight. We’re just going to get back to that.”

Bishop and the Cajuns’ defense will hope to slow down Ohio on Thursday, before opening Sun Belt Conference play at Georgia Southern on Sept. 25.

“Myself, I want to get better on some of my techniques as far as how I play,” Bishop said. “I play nickel so I want to get better with some of my man techniques, I want to tackle better.”