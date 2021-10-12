1.Complete game
The Cajuns had built a 4-1 record, but had never played a near-perfect game until Tuesday's dominating win over Appalachian State. The defense led the way with its best effort by far on the season, limiting the Mountaineers to 83 yards rushing and 0-for-11 on third down. The defense also forced four turnovers in the game for the first time this season. It was the first time the defense forced more than one turnover in a game this season.
2. Starting fast
For much of last season, one of UL's goals was to start faster. For the second straight game, the Cajuns jumped out to big early leads with quick starts. After Chris Smith returned the opening kickoff 87 yards at South Alabama in the previous game, the Cajuns scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to build a 20-3 lead. The difference is the team didn't let up at all in the second half, limiting Appalachian State to its fewest rushing yards and total yards on the season.
3. Long drives
It's getting to be the worst place to put UL's offense is inside its own 10. The Cajuns have gotten very good at long touchdown drives this season. In Tuesday's win, UL drove 98 yards on 13 plays in the longest drive of the season at 7:54 to build a commanding 34-13 lead with 3:32 left to go in the third quarter. Amazingly, that wasn't UL's longest drive of the season after putting together a 99-yard touchdown drive against Nicholls and the fourth one of over 90 yards on the season.