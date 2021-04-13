UL sophomore pitcher Connor Cooke made sure teammate Spencer Arrighetti wasn't the only honored Ragin' Cajuns pitcher this spring by being recognized as the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday morning.
Not even a regular weekend starter to that point, Cooke delivered an historic performance in UL's 9-0 win over Arkansas State. The Sulphur native threw the program's first complete-game, two-hit shutout in seven season. Moreover, the 12 strikeouts and no walks was the second-most strikeouts of any two-hitter in program history.
In addition to the Sun Belt honor, Cooke was also named the LSWA Pitcher of the Week.
For the season, Cooke is now 4-2 with a 1.89 ERA, giving up just 21 hits, 20 walks and striking out 49 in 33.1 innings. Opponents are only batting .172 against him for the season.
Arrighetti won the weekly Sun Belt pitching award twice earlier this season.