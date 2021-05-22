The UL Ragin' Cajuns will enter next week's Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament with some momentum after defeating Troy 2-1 in the regular-season finale Saturday at Russo Park.
Although Texas-Arlington entered the weekend in first place in the SBC Western Division, the Mavericks dropped two of three to Georgia Southern.
The Cajuns, meanwhile, lost Game 1 to Troy on Friday but bounced back to take the next two and will be the Western Division's top seed when pool play begins Tuesday in Montgomery, Alabama.
UL (30-22, 13-11 SBC) will face No. 6 Texas State (21-34, 9-15) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Texas State has lost seven straight games, but the Bobcats took two of three over the Cajuns last month in Lafayette.
In Game 2 of that series, Connor Cooke led UL to a 9-0 victory. The sophomore allowed four hits over seven innings before closer Brandon Talley preserved the shutout. Cooke and Talley combined for 12 strikeouts.
The Bobcats took a 9-3 win in Game 1 of the series and prevailed 6-2 in Game 3. In Game 1, Texas State totaled 11 hits and nine runs in 4.2 innings against starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti.
Texas State was swept in its past two series against Coastal Carolina and Georgia State, including a 12-2 loss to Coastal Carolina in seven innings on Saturday.
Saturday at Russo Park, starters Carter Robinson of UL and Bay Witcher of Troy were locked in a pitcher's duel through six innings.
Drew Frederic led off the top of the first inning with a first-pitch home run for the Trojans, but Robinson quickly settled down and didn't yield but one additional hit until the sixth inning.
In the third, the junior right-hander struck out the side and finished with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
With two outs and two on base in the sixth, Chipper Menard relieved Robinson and retired Dalton Sinquefield with a fly out to center field.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Cajuns took a 2-1 lead.
Relief pitcher Max Newton hit Connor Kimple with a pitch and Ben Fitzgerald followed with a bunt single.
Kimple advanced to third on Tyler Robertson's fly out to right field and scored on a fielder's choice by Carson Roccaforte.
Dane Dixon (3-0) pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts for UL. From there, Jason Nelson, Blake Marshall and Jacob Schultz worked the final two innings.
After the Trojans (27-24, 13-11) got a hit and a sacrifice bunt to lead off the ninth, Schultz struck out Jesse Hall and Nic Nolan to earn his fourth save.
In the third, the Cajuns' Bobby Lada ripped a leadoff double. He reached third on a sacrifice bunt by C.J. Willis and scored on Drake Osborn's groundout.